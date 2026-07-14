Chillers Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

Chillers Market Report Chillers Market Share Chillers Market Demand

The Business Research Company’s Chillers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chillers market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Air-Conditioning Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $273 billion by 2030, with Chillers to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Chillers market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Chillers Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the chillers market in 2030, valued at $6.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for commercial air conditioning and industrial cooling systems, expansion of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing facilities, increasing construction of smart buildings and large-scale infrastructure projects, growing need for energy-efficient HVAC solutions, rapid development of pharmaceutical and food processing industries, and increasing deployment of district cooling systems across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Chillers Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the chillers market in 2030, valued at $3.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing investments in industrial automation and manufacturing expansion, rising demand for process cooling systems in electronics and chemical industries, strong government emphasis on energy conservation and green building standards, rapid growth of cold storage and logistics infrastructure, expansion of metro rail and transportation projects requiring cooling systems, and continuous technological advancements in high-capacity and low-emission chiller systems across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Chillers Market In 2030?

The chillers market is segmented by product type into air cooled chiller, and water cooled chiller. The air cooled chiller market will be the largest segment of the chillers market segmented by product type, accounting for 58% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The air cooled chiller market will be supported by the lower installation and maintenance requirements compared to water cooled systems, increasing adoption in commercial buildings and small industrial facilities, growing demand for compact and flexible cooling solutions, rising preference for systems with reduced water consumption, advancements in environmentally friendly refrigerants and energy optimization technologies, and expanding use in retail, healthcare, and educational infrastructure applications.

The chillers market is segmented by power range into less than 50 kW, 50-200 kW, and more than 200 kW.

The chillers market is segmented by compressor type into screw chillers, centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers, and reciprocating chillers.

The chillers market is segmented by end user into commercial, industrial, and residential.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Chillers Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the chillers market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Chillers Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global chillers market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, expand cooling requirements across data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial operations, and support commercial infrastructure development in rapidly urbanizing regions.

Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Cooling Systems - The rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems is expected to become a key growth driver for the chillers market by 2030. Rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems is driving growth in the chillers market as businesses and building owners seek solutions that reduce electricity consumption, lower operating costs, and meet sustainability targets. Modern chillers with advanced compressors, smart controls, and variable-speed technologies provide efficient temperature management for commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities, increasing their adoption worldwide. As a result, the rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems is anticipated to contribute to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Data Centers, Healthcare, And Industrial Facilities - The expansion of data centers, healthcare, and industrial facilities is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the chillers market by 2030. Expansion of data centers, healthcare, and industrial facilities is driving growth in the chillers market as these sectors require reliable and continuous temperature control to protect equipment, maintain operational efficiency, and ensure product quality. Chillers are widely used for cooling servers, medical environments, manufacturing processes, and storage systems, making them essential infrastructure for rapidly growing high-demand facilities. Consequently, the expansion of data centers, healthcare, and industrial facilities is projected to contribute to around 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization And Commercial Infrastructure Development - The increasing urbanization and commercial infrastructure development is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the chillers market by 2030. Increasing urbanization and commercial infrastructure development are driving growth in the chillers market as rising construction of offices, shopping malls, airports, hotels, hospitals, and mixed-use buildings increases demand for large-scale cooling systems. Chillers provide efficient central air conditioning and temperature control, making them essential for modern commercial buildings and expanding urban environments. Therefore, the increasing urbanization and commercial infrastructure development is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Chillers Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the air cooled chiller market, and the water cooled chiller market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for temperature control systems across industrial and commercial applications, rising adoption of cooling solutions in data centers and high-performance computing facilities, growing replacement of aging HVAC infrastructure, expansion of pharmaceutical and precision manufacturing operations, technological advancements in variable-speed compressors and smart monitoring systems, and increasing focus on reducing operational costs through efficient thermal management solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving cooling performance, enhancing energy optimization, and supporting reliable climate control operations, fuelling transformative growth within the broader HVAC and industrial cooling industry.

The air cooled chiller market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the water cooled chiller market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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