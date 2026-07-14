Why 2026 Is the Year North Americans Finally Stopped Waiting for a Travel Partner

Solo Travel Portugal Thailand

More North Americans are choosing to travel solo in 2026. Explore the destinations leading the trend and how guided tours make it easier than ever.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, many travelers postponed their dream vacations while waiting for friends, family, or partners to be ready. In 2026, that mindset has changed.Across North America, solo travel has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the travel industry. More travelers are choosing to travel independently, not because they have no one to go with, but because they value the freedom, flexibility, and confidence that solo travel provides.Recognizing this shift, Indus Travels continues to expand its dedicated solo travel collection, offering expertly guided journeys with no single supplement, allowing travelers to explore the world without paying extra simply because they're traveling alone."More travelers are realizing they don't need to wait for someone else's schedule to experience the world," said Praveen Syal, Managing Director of Indus Travels. "Our solo tours allow people to enjoy the independence of traveling on their own while benefiting from the comfort, security, and social connections that come with a professionally guided group."The Rise of Solo TravelSolo travel has evolved far beyond backpackers and gap-year adventurers.Today's solo travelers include retirees finally checking destinations off their bucket lists, professionals taking career breaks, widows and widowers rediscovering travel, and individuals simply choosing to prioritize their own interests and schedules.Guided solo tours have become especially popular because they combine personal freedom with the reassurance of organized travel. Travelers enjoy private accommodations without extra charges, carefully planned itineraries, knowledgeable local guides, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded travelers throughout the journey.No Single Supplement Means More FreedomOne of the biggest barriers to solo travel has traditionally been the added expense of single occupancy hotel rooms.Indus Travels removes that obstacle through its No Single Supplement promise across its dedicated solo collection, allowing travelers to enjoy their own private accommodation without paying the additional fees that are common throughout the travel industry.The result is a more accessible and affordable way to experience some of the world's most sought-after destinations.Three Solo Destinations North Americans Are Choosing in 2026Save $500US $3999CA $5599Explore the best of Japan, from the neon streets of Tokyo and the cultural treasures of Kyoto to the peaceful beauty of Mount Fuji and Shitaito Falls, while traveling with like-minded solo adventurers.Save $500US: $2399CA: $3359Discover Portugal's timeless charm as you explore Lisbon, Porto, Óbidos, Nazare, and Coimbra, all on a solo-friendly journey filled with culture, history, and local flavours.Save $500US $2599CA $3639Escape to Thailand's tropical paradise with visits to Phuket, Phi Phi Islands, and Krabi, where stunning beaches, island hopping, and vibrant local culture await.Travel Alone Without Being AloneOne of the biggest misconceptions about solo travel is that travelers spend the journey by themselves.Guided solo tours provide the best of both worlds. Travelers enjoy the independence of having their own room and personal time while sharing unforgettable experiences with a small group of fellow explorers. Whether it's enjoying dinner together after a day of sightseeing or making lifelong friendships along the way, many travelers discover that traveling solo doesn't mean being alone.A New Era of TravelAs more North Americans embrace independent travel, the question is no longer whether solo travel is becoming mainstream. The question is where to go first.With thoughtfully designed itineraries, no single supplement, expert local guides, and destinations selected specifically for solo travelers, Indus Travels is making it easier than ever to take that first trip.For those who've been waiting for the perfect travel companion, 2026 may be the year they realize they don't need one.Media ContactPraveen SyalManaging Director, Indus Travels233 – 11951 Hammersmith WayRichmond, BC V7E 1H8, CanadaTel: 604-279-8794www.indus.travel

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