Rockwell Trading Launches Profit Club for Mastermind Members

New three-tier program celebrates the systematic, repeatable and consistent results Mastermind Members have achieved since the 100K Club launched in 2022.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockwell Trading Services, LLC announced on July 2, 2026 the launch of the Rockwell Profit Club, a new recognition program that celebrates Mastermind Members who have reached significant realized profit milestones using the PowerX Optimizer (Rockwell Trading’s proprietary software). The Profit Club expands on the company's original 100K Club, introducing two new tiers, the 250K Club and the 500K Club, to recognize members who have continued to reach new milestones.The 100K Club was launched in March 2022 to celebrate Mastermind Members who reached $100,000 in realized trading profits since joining the Mastermind program, led by founder Markus Heitkoetter and head coach Mark Hodge. Nearly 200 members have now hit that milestone. Rockwell Trading noted that a number of these traders didn't stop at $100,000; they continued following their trading plans with consistency, and many have since surpassed $250,000 and even $500,000 in realized profits. The Profit Club was created to give these members the recognition their results deserve.The Rockwell Profit Club consists of three levels, each based strictly on realized trading profits achieved since joining the Mastermind program.100K Club: $100,000 in realized profits250K Club: $250,000 in realized profits500K Club: $500,000 in realized profits"When we launched the 100K Club back in 2022, I honestly wasn't sure what to expect," said Markus Heitkoetter. "Fast forward to today: we have nearly 200 traders who have achieved $100,000 in realized profits since joining this community. That blows my mind every time I say it. But here's what I've realized: a lot of you didn't stop at $100K. You kept going. You stayed consistent. You followed your plan. And now we have members sitting quietly at $250K, $500K, with nowhere to say it. That changes today."Rockwell Trading emphasized that the Profit Club is intended as motivation as much as recognition. Members still working toward their first $100,000 milestone are reminded that every trader now in the Profit Club started in the same place; the difference has been consistency over time.About Rockwell TradingRockwell Trading Services, LLC, founded by Markus Heitkoetter in January 2005, has spent more than two decades helping everyday investors build wealth through a disciplined, rules-based approach to the markets. Its Mastermind program combines hands-on coaching and community with PowerX Optimizer, the company's AI-powered software for finding and closing profitable positions.Learn MoreThose interested in learning more about the Mastermind Program and the new Rockwell Profit Club levels can visit rockwelltrading.com

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