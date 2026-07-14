Woodfield Development’s Woodrow House Advances as Workforce Housing and Beltline Investment Shape SW Atlanta’s West End

Woodrow House advances along Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail Woodrow House Rendering

Mixed-income community along Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail will deliver 325 residences, including 66 workforce housing units and neighborhood-serving retail

This exciting project represents the best of what we strive for in creating workforce opportunities, needed affordable housing options and landmark community revitalization.” — Kwanza Hall, chairman of Develop Fulton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodfield Development is advancing Woodrow House , a 325-unit mixed-income residential community rising along the Atlanta Beltline’s Westside Trail, as new housing, retail and infrastructure investment continue to accelerate across Southwest Atlanta’s historic West End corridor.Located along Woodrow Street SW, Woodrow House is designed to expand housing options while contributing to the neighborhood’s evolving mix of residential, commercial and public spaces. The community will deliver townhomes beginning next month, followed by multifamily residences later this year, and will include 66 workforce housing units, neighborhood-serving retail, public gathering spaces and direct access to the Beltline Spur.The project comes amid significant momentum for the Atlanta Beltline, one of the nation’s largest urban redevelopment initiatives. According to a 2026 economic impact analysis released by the Atlanta Beltline, the project has catalyzed more than $14.2 billion in private investment since inception, sustained more than 91,000 jobs and generated an estimated $23 billion in economic output in 2025 alone. The same analysis found that the Beltline Planning Area gained approximately 26,000 residents between 2010 and 2023, increasing demand for housing, retail and community amenities throughout the corridor.“In addition to expanding housing options, we’re focused on creating a community that reflects the character of the West End,” said Brett Bowden, director of development at Woodfield Development. “People are drawn here because of the neighborhood’s history, culture and connectivity, and we want Woodrow House to contribute to that in a meaningful way.”As investment accelerates across Southwest Atlanta, workforce housing has become a central part of the conversation around the neighborhood’s future. At Woodrow House, those units are intended to provide more attainable housing options while helping maintain access to the neighborhood as investment continues.“This exciting project represents the best of what we strive for in creating workforce opportunities, needed affordable housing options and landmark community revitalization,” said Kwanza Hall, chairman of Develop Fulton. “Woodrow House will serve as a cornerstone of equitable development in South Atlanta, catalyzing growth and supporting families, small businesses and local artists alike.”Woodrow House also incorporates subsidized commercial space for local entrepreneurs, including shipping container storefronts for startups and small businesses. An existing building on the site is being adaptively reused as the headquarters and workforce training facility for a local coffee roaster committed to hiring within the surrounding community.The recent opening of the Beltline’s newest Southside Trail segments marks another milestone for Southwest Atlanta, creating more than 16 miles of continuous trail connecting the Eastside, Southside and Westside. For neighborhoods such as West End and Oakland City, the expanded connectivity is supporting new investment while making existing businesses, parks and destinations more accessible.Nearby destinations including Lee + White, Monday Night Garage, Wild Heaven Beer and Boxcar have helped establish the corridor as a neighborhood destination beyond its residential growth. Additional residential and mixed-use investment is also advancing throughout the area, including Murphy Crossing, Oakland Exchange, Gordon White Parkside and One West End, the planned redevelopment of the former West End Mall.Collectively, these projects represent hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and more than 1,500 planned, under-construction or recently delivered residential units, underscoring the pace of growth taking place throughout Southwest Atlanta.“What’s happening throughout the West End isn’t the result of any one project,” Bowden said. “It’s the combination of neighborhood leadership, Beltline investment and thoughtful development that respects what already exists while creating new opportunities for the future. We’re proud for Woodrow House to play a role in that story.”For general or pre-leasing information, please visit www.woodrowhouseatl.com About Woodfield DevelopmentWoodfield Development is a premier developer and operator of Class A multifamily communities. Amongst its peer group, the Woodfield partnership has unmatched experience in multifamily development and asset management. Since its founding in 2005, Woodfield has completed 74 communities, has 16 communities under construction, and numerous projects in various stages of entitlement and design. Woodfield’s earliest developments were located predominantly in the southeast and Mid-Atlantic, but the company has since expanded its footprint to include markets in the Northeast, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.From the first project to each thereafter, the singular goal is to deliver well-conceived, thoughtfully designed, market supported projects that hit each market’s sweet spot and create value for Woodfield’s investors and partners. Relying on local knowledge with experienced development partners, Woodfield sets the new high bar with each development it delivers. With a track record that stands above, Woodfield Development sets out to assemble the best team of designers, consultants, architects, general contractors, and capital sources – every development, every time. Read more at woodfielddevelopment.net.

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