MoDOT to shift traffic on EB I-70 between Foristell and Wentzville Parkway on July 23

ST. CHARLES COUNTY– Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will shift all eastbound Interstate 70 lanes between the Foristell weigh station and Wentzville Parkway (mile marker 205.4 to 208) onto the new pavement with barrier walls starting Thursday, July 23. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will remove the existing old eastbound I-70 pavement in preparation for new pavement. Drivers can expect nightly eastbound I-70 lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lanes in both directions will be reduced to 11 feet and will be separated by a barrier wall. Eastbound I-70 lanes will be shifted to the left onto newly constructed pavement while westbound I-70 will remain as it currently is configured. These restrictions are expected to continue through this fall.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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