New resources help parents and caregivers prevent and identify physical infant abuse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE | Date 7/14/26

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has released new tools for parents and caregivers aimed at preventing and identifying abuse in infants age 6 months and younger.

The Minnesota Legislature passed Statute 144.124 in 2025, which directed MDH to make resources available to educate parents and caregivers on the signs of physical abuse in infants and how to report it. MDH has developed a new webpage, fact sheet and social media posts to help families identify warning signs of physical abuse in babies 6 months old and younger and provide information about seeking immediate medical attention. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to use these educational resources during well-baby visits.

"Ensuring that parents and caregivers recognize the red flags for serious injury in babies is a vital step in protecting our most vulnerable Minnesotans," said Dr. Robsan Tura, assistant commissioner for the MDH Health Improvement Bureau. "By providing clear, accessible information during the first months of life, we are giving families and caregivers the tools they need to act quickly, trust their instincts and seek help before a situation becomes a tragedy."

Signs of physical abuse in infants can include bruising, mouth or facial injuries, as well as symptoms of abusive head trauma (also called Shaken Baby Syndrome). Infants under 6 months of age are more likely to experience serious physical abuse than older children. In 2025, there were 195 infant physical abuse cases opened for a child protection response in Minnesota.

"Physicians throughout Minnesota see firsthand the devastating, lifelong impacts of physical abuse in infants," said Dr. Katie Smentek, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "Early intervention saves lives and I am proud to support efforts to educate parents and caregivers on how to identify symptoms that indicate a baby needs urgent medical attention.”

The new resources also provide information on how to report possible abuse and provide additional support for parents and caregivers.

Materials are available on the MDH identifying signs of physical abuse in babies webpage in English, Hmong, Somali and Spanish.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us