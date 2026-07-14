GoHighLevel Summer of AI Discount Promo Resumes July 13 With 50% Off on Starter, Unlimited, and Pro Plans

HighLevel Summer of AI

GoHighLevel’s Summer of AI promotion resumes July 13 with 50% off the first three months on core plans, free AI tools, and Voice AI as July’s spotlight feature.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel’s Summer of AI promotion has resumed with a new limited-time platform discount, offering eligible new users 50% off the first three months of the platform’s Starter, Unlimited, and Pro plans.The current promotional window began on July 13, 2026, as part of HighLevel’s broader Summer of AI campaign, which runs from June 1 through August 31, 2026.==> The Summer AI is available at: https://gohighlevel.com/summer-promo The July promotional window combines temporary platform savings with HighLevel’s summer-long AI initiative. According to HighLevel’s current campaign page, new users can sign up for a core plan at 50% off for the first three months while also receiving access to free AI tools during the summer campaign period. HighLevel’s public Summer of AI documentation states that the campaign provides free access to selected AI Assistants through August 31, 2026, including Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI.The renewed July offer places particular emphasis on Voice AI, which is the campaign’s spotlight feature for the month. Voice AI is positioned as an AI calling assistant designed to answer inbound calls, collect lead information, handle common questions, and update customer records inside HighLevel’s CRM, subject to setup, account eligibility, usage rules, and applicable terms. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/highlevel-summer-ai July 13 Promotion Reopens 50% Platform SavingsThe July 13 window marks the return of HighLevel’s 50% platform discount after earlier Summer of AI promotional periods in June. The July offer gives eligible new users access to discounted pricing for the first three months on HighLevel’s primary platform plans.The current offer page lists the following temporary monthly rates for the first three months:Starter Plan: $48.50 per month for three months, reduced from $97 per monthUnlimited Plan: $148.50 per month for three months, reduced from $297 per monthPro Plan: $248.50 per month for three months, reduced from $497 per monthThe promotion requires a credit card, billing begins immediately at the discounted rate, and standard plan rates apply after the first three months unless the account is canceled or changed according to HighLevel’s account settings and applicable terms. HighLevel’s offer page states that there is no long-term contract and that users may cancel in account settings.How the July Offer Fits Into the Summer of AI CampaignThe July promotion is part of HighLevel’s larger Summer of AI campaign, which is designed to introduce users to practical AI tools inside the platform. Campaign materials describe Summer of AI as a three-month initiative organized around monthly AI use cases: Conversation AI in June, Voice AI in July, and AI Studio in August.HighLevel’s public help center confirms that the Summer of AI campaign gives all HighLevel sub-accounts free access to selected AI Assistants from June 1 through August 31, 2026. The tools listed in the help documentation are Ask AI, AI Studio, Workflow AI, Funnel AI, and Email AI. The same documentation describes this free access as available without separate activation for those included tools, allowing customers to begin using them during the campaign period.The July offer is distinct because it combines the broader AI access with a renewed platform discount. HighLevel’s current campaign page states that users can save 50% on the first three months and receive free AI access this summer. It also notes that the 50% promotion and free AI offer are available together during active promotional windows, while other promotional combinations may be restricted unless HighLevel expressly states otherwise. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/highlevel-summer-ai Starter Plan: Reduced to $48.50 Per Month for Three MonthsHighLevel’s Starter Plan is listed during the promotion at $48.50 per month for the first three months, compared with the standard $97 monthly price shown on the campaign page. The plan is described as suitable for solo marketers and small agencies that want to consolidate tools and begin using HighLevel’s core platform features.The current campaign page lists Starter as including:Three sub-accountsUnlimited contactsUnlimited users24/7 supportCore platform featuresThe Starter Plan may be relevant for users evaluating HighLevel for a limited number of brands, projects, or client accounts. Because the plan includes three sub-accounts, it may allow a small agency or service provider to test the platform across more than one business or client environment without moving immediately to an unlimited account structure.At the same time, users should consider whether three sub-accounts are sufficient for their planned use. Agencies managing several clients, multiple brands, or broader client-service operations may need to compare Starter with the Unlimited or Pro plans before choosing a subscription level.Unlimited Plan: Reduced to $148.50 Per Month for Three MonthsThe Unlimited Plan is listed as the “most popular” option on the July offer page and is discounted to $148.50 per month for the first three months, compared with the standard $297 monthly price shown on the same page.The current campaign page describes Unlimited as suitable for growing businesses managing multiple brands or client accounts. Listed features include everything in Starter, plus:Unlimited sub-accountsUser and agent reportingAbility to rebill phone and email without markupBasic API accessThe Unlimited Plan may be relevant for agencies, consultants, and businesses that need to manage multiple client accounts or separate internal brands. The ability to create unlimited sub-accounts is one of the main differences between Starter and Unlimited.For agencies, this plan level may provide a broader testing environment during the promotional period. Users can evaluate client account structure, CRM workflows, lead capture, follow-up systems, reporting, and AI-enabled tools across multiple business contexts.However, platform pricing is only one part of the evaluation. Users should also review email, phone, messaging, and other pass-through or usage-based fees, since communication-related costs may not be included in the base platform subscription. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/highlevel-summer-ai Pro Plan: Reduced to $248.50 Per Month for Three MonthsThe Pro Plan is listed during the July promotion at $248.50 per month for the first three months, compared with the standard $497 monthly price shown on the campaign page. The plan is positioned for businesses that want to productize services and build recurring SaaS-style revenue using HighLevel’s platform capabilities.The campaign page describes Pro as including everything in Unlimited, plus:SaaS ModeWhite-label platform capabilitiesAutomated sub-account creationAbility to rebill phone and email with markupAdvanced API accessThe Pro Plan is the plan most closely connected to HighLevel’s SaaS Mode positioning. Agencies and service businesses may use SaaS Mode to package client-facing accounts, configure onboarding flows, and manage recurring platform-style offers. This use case may be relevant for agencies that want to move beyond one-off implementation work and into ongoing subscription-based client services.Because Pro includes more advanced account and billing capabilities, prospective users should evaluate whether they are prepared to configure, support, and maintain a SaaS-style offering. The discounted first-three-month rate may reduce initial testing cost, but it does not remove the operational requirements involved in productizing a service.July Spotlight Feature: Voice AIVoice AI is the primary July spotlight feature in HighLevel’s Summer of AI campaign. The current campaign page frames Voice AI around the issue of missed calls, noting that potential customers may hang up and contact another provider if a business does not answer.HighLevel’s campaign page describes Voice AI as able to:Answer inbound calls, including after hoursQualify leadsHandle frequently asked questionsBook appointments automaticallyCapture opportunities inside the CRMThis feature may be relevant for appointment-based businesses, local service providers, agencies, healthcare-adjacent service providers, home services, consultants, and other organizations that depend on inbound calls. For agencies, Voice AI may also be positioned as a client-service opportunity when paired with CRM setup, calendars, workflows, and reporting.The feature should still be evaluated carefully. AI call handling may require scripting, testing, monitoring, consent review, and industry-specific compliance awareness. Businesses should make sure Voice AI aligns with customer expectations and any applicable call recording, telephony, consumer protection, healthcare, financial, or regional communication rules. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/highlevel-summer-ai Free AI Access During the Summer CampaignHighLevel’s Summer of AI campaign includes free access to selected AI tools during the summer period. The public help center lists five AI Assistants included in the free-access period:Ask AIAI StudioWorkflow AIFunnel AIEmail AIThis free AI access runs from June 1 through August 31, 2026, according to HighLevel’s Summer of AI documentation.In addition, HighLevel’s July offer page states that accounts that have not activated AI agents may receive 30 days free on Conversation AI, Voice AI, and AI agents, with the trial clock beginning on first activation. The page also states that users who claim the 50% platform offer may receive up to 60 days of free AI Agents, including Voice AI, subject to terms and eligibility.Because the campaign includes several AI-related components, users should distinguish between:Free summer access to selected AI toolsTrial access for AI agentsVoice AI as July’s spotlight featurePlatform subscription discountsAny usage-based or communication-related chargesThe availability, duration, and billing treatment of these components may depend on account status, prior activation, plan selection, and campaign terms.New Users, Existing Users, and Upgrade OffersThe July campaign page states that the 50% platform offer is valid for new users only. It also includes a separate prompt for existing HighLevel users to review exclusive offers.This distinction matters because new-customer platform discounts and existing-user upgrade offers may not be identical. Current HighLevel users should not assume that the same new-user checkout pricing applies to their accounts. Instead, existing users should review their dashboard, official account notices, or HighLevel’s designated upgrade offer pages to confirm whether their account qualifies for any upgrade-related discounts.The campaign FAQ notes that, when a user upgrades during a 50% promo window, promotional pricing may apply to the new plan rate, with billing resetting at the time of upgrade and credit applied for unused time on the previous subscription. Users should verify the final billing details directly inside the account flow before completing an upgrade.How the July 13 Window Differs From Earlier Summer PromotionsHighLevel’s Summer of AI campaign began on June 1, 2026, with earlier 50% platform savings windows in June. The July 13 window is a renewed promotional period aligned with the July Voice AI theme. Affiliate campaign materials identified July 13–19, 2026 as the Voice AI promo window in the broader Summer of AI schedule.The current July window differs from the general summer-long AI access in one important way: the free AI tools remain part of the Summer of AI campaign through August 31, while the 50% platform discount is available only during specific promotional windows.That timing distinction is important for users comparing the Summer of AI campaign with the platform savings offer. A user may still have access to free AI tools during the summer campaign but miss the temporary 50% platform discount if not subscribing or upgrading during an active promo window.==> To Get The Summer Deal, Please Click Here to Sign up & Save Practical Use Cases for Agencies and BusinessesThe July promotion may be relevant for agencies and businesses evaluating HighLevel for operational consolidation, client management, or AI-assisted communication.For agencies, the platform can be evaluated around:Client sub-account structureLead capture and follow-up systemsWhite-label or SaaS Mode optionsVoice AI and Conversation AI as client-service opportunitiesAI Studio, Funnel AI, and Workflow AI for faster campaign creationReporting and account management across multiple clientsFor businesses, the platform can be evaluated around:Inbound call handlingLead response speedCRM organizationFollow-up automationWebsite and funnel creationAppointment bookingEmail and messaging workflowsThese use cases are descriptive and not guaranteed outcomes. Actual results depend on setup quality, offer strength, traffic source, implementation, industry, customer behavior, and ongoing management.About CopywriterInsightsCopywriterInsights is independent and not affiliated with GoHighLevel or HighLevel Inc. Some links may be affiliate links, meaning the publisher may earn a commission if a reader signs up, at no extra cost to the customer. Pricing and terms should be verified on HighLevel’s official website.About HighLevelHighLevel is a sales and marketing platform used by agencies, marketers, and businesses to manage CRM activity, funnels, websites, communications, automations, calendars, payments, reputation management, and related digital business workflows. The platform includes AI-supported tools for messaging, calls, content creation, workflows, funnel creation, and customer engagement.

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