Gov. Braun Drives Statewide Economic Growth, Community Development and Talent Attraction with READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today awarded READI 2.0 Arts & Culture grants to 49 projects across all of Indiana's 15 regions. These awards are expected to generate $369.6 million in investment in the state’s arts and culture economy, enhancing Indiana’s quality of place while accelerating tourism, talent retention and attraction, and continued economic and job growth.

“As a state, we’re powering our communities forward by investing in the vision and strategies of Indiana’s regions,” said Gov. Braun. “Indiana’s art and culture sector already contributes $10.1 billion annually to the state’s economy. These investments in our creative assets and workforce will transform Hoosier neighborhoods and communities while boosting tourism and commerce, creating new jobs and career pathways, and fueling Indiana’s economy for years to come.”

Indiana’s READI (Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative) is a $1.25 billion program investing in community-led projects that improve quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity. The READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative, supported by Lilly Endowment Inc., allocates $65 million to the state’s creative economy – a first-of-its-kind, statewide initiative to advance regional creative transformation by investing in public art, cultural amenities and the creative economy.

As part of the initiative, Indiana’s 15 regions developed strategic arts and culture plans, identifying assets and opportunities to invest in arts and culture that support their overall economic and community impact. Nearly 320 project proposals were submitted, representing $1.4 billion in potential arts and culture investments.

Applications were reviewed by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana Arts Commission (IAC), along with an international team of industry experts, to identify projects that have the greatest opportunity to positively impact Hoosiers and the regions' economies.

A full list of selected projects is available here. READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will be leveraged to revitalize historic landmarks, pavilions and entertainment venues; bring museum exhibits, galleries and learning spaces to life; create public art and sculptures; and support initiatives focused on building Indiana's creative workforce and economy by investing in artists and entrepreneurs.

“READI continues to bring Indiana communities together like never before, collaborating and creating paths toward regional growth and prosperity,” said Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich. “These arts and culture projects will transform Indiana’s creative economy, creating new community assets, destinations and programming to support the industry statewide while increasing the vibrancy of Hoosier regions.”

“Arts and culture are a key part of the civic infrastructure of a community, whether it’s a small town, big city or region,” said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. “A vibrant arts and culture environment retains and attracts talent and employers, diversifies local economies, and celebrates local heritage and traditions. These projects that are happening because of this groundbreaking READI investment will transform quality of place in our regions and establish Indiana as a leading destination for arts and culture.”

Project Highlights

Accelerate Rural Indiana: READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will support the Kids Discovery Factory in Batesville, bringing permanent placemaking, public art and educational exhibits to life, as well as an expansion of the Wortman Family Civic Theatre in Shelby County, providing permanent infrastructure that supports arts and culture as elements of long-term regional growth.

Central Indiana: Projects include the creation of new creative economy assets in Indianapolis such as a Creative Campus for American Cabaret and Piano, a global headquarters for the Percussive Arts Society, and a purpose-built Kids Dance Outreach Center; upgraded arts and culture ventures, including the transformation of Indianapolis’s historic Basile Theatre, new galleries and placemaking at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, investments at the Contemporary Art Museum of Indianapolis (CAMi), and an expansion of HI-FI Arts & Entertainment’s venues; art installations and wayfinding along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail; as well as creative economy- and workforce-focused initiatives led by the Johnson County’s Department of Art, Kheprw Institute and Latinas Welding Guild.

East Central: Funding will accelerate phase three of the Muncie Creative Corridor, transforming vacant and underutilized spaces downtown into welcoming places for artists, creative entrepreneurs, residents and visitors.

Greater Lafayette: Projects include a nearly $20 million restoration and renovation of the historic Lafayette Theater; a public art initiative led by The Arts Federation that will bring murals and sculptures to life across 14 counties in Greater Lafayette, North Central and Northwest Indiana; and an arts access and education initiative led by Wabash College.

Indiana First: READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will support three new immersive exhibits at the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, supporting community development and tourism opportunities.

Indiana Uplands: Funding will support an expansion of the Music for Humanity Festival Tour across the Uplands region as well as the IU Rural Placemaking Studio, which pairs students with rural leaders to enhance community assets like signage and murals. READI 2.0 will also support the creation of Sweet OC Arts Park in Spencer and the Upland Regional Creative Economy Commons initiative to establish a creative economy ecosystem along Bloomington’s B-Line Trail, creating an arts incubator, a regional production hub and performances at Switchyard Park.

North Central: Grants will accelerate the transformation of the Mary Asplet Pottery Barn in Logansport and a multi-million-dollar revitalization of the Diana Theatre in downtown Tipton, preserving a 100-year-old landmark while creating a regional destination for cultural and economic vitality.

Northeast: The region will create a new permanent 3D projection mapping system in downtown Bluffton; elevate the arts through PBS Fort Wayne’s Arts (260) storytelling and educational programming; and invest in the future of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw, revitalizing the campus and expanding programming. Selected projects also focus on building the region’s creative workforce through the Pearl Arts Creative Talent Academy Program in Fort Wayne, the Canal Street Artist Collective in Wabash, and the University of Saint Francis’ music technology collaborative.

Northwest: READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will support an expansion of the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library in Newton County, enabling increased community programming and experiences, as well as efforts to transform the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District in Gary, supporting capital improvements and the Lake Effekt ArtsFest in 2027.

Our Southern Indiana: Funding will accelerate a light-based art installation spanning the Ohio River from Indiana to Kentucky, increasing access to the arts and placemaking that solidifies the region as a hub for arts and culture.

South Bend-Elkhart: Projects include the creation of a new arts venue, the Howard Park Bandshell along South Bend’s riverfront; the transformation of the historic State Theater in downtown South Bend; a permanent home for the Northern Indiana Clay Center in Goshen; and investments in the Freight Street District in Elkhart. Funding will also support an expansion of Music Town to grow the live music ecosystem across the region.

South Central: READI 2.0 Arts & Culture funding will support the more than $20 million restoration and expansion of the Crump Theater in Columbus into the Crump Center for Performing Arts – a modern cultural asset that expands access to arts and education programming. It will also support the design and installation of sculptural bus shelters in Columbus, enhancing the city’s reputation for architectural innovation.

Southeast: Arts and culture initiatives in the region include a new Maibaum festival and the development of Maypole Heritage Park in Oldenburg; an open-air pavilion and a companion documentary series highlighting local creative entrepreneurs in Liberty; new investments at the Archaeological Research Institute campus in Lawrenceburg; and the creation of the Dillsboro Studio Residency in Dearborn County to develop local artists and cultivate creative entrepreneurs.

Southwest: Funding will support new programming and placemaking at the Children’s Museum of Evansville, including sidewalk murals, outdoor music experiences and a rooftop cultural space, as well as a transformation of the riverfront lawn at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science into a vibrant public sculpture garden.

Wabash River: Projects include an outdoor arts, culture and play destination – the 8th Street Playscape and City Park Event Lawn – outside the Terre Haute Children’s Museum as well as the transformation of the historic Indiana Theatre in Terre Haute. Additionally, the Wabash Valley arts access and touring initiative will bring performances, exhibitions and programming to libraries across the region.

Indiana also awarded READI 2.0 Arts & Culture capacity building grants to 15 projects in nine regions. These creative initiatives were recognized by the state and the review committee as projects that would have a long-term, positive impact on their communities. These capacity building grants will enable organizations to access additional support, such as professional services and planning assistance, to further bring these arts and culture project visions to life.

Gov. Braun will honor grant recipients at a celebration next week, on Wednesday, July 22, in Indianapolis. More information on READI and the READI 2.0 Arts & Culture Initiative is available at IndianaREADI.com.