Nutraceuticals Market To Reach $835 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

Nutraceuticals Market Report 2026 Regions Nutraceuticals Market Report 2026 Segments Nutraceuticals Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Nutraceuticals Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Nutraceuticals market to surpass $835 billion in 2030. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Nutraceuticals market is estimated to account for nearly 33% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Nutraceuticals Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the nutraceuticals market in 2030, valued at $327 billion. The market is expected to grow from $207 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and wellness, rising adoption of personalized nutrition solutions, growing awareness of nutrition-related chronic disease management, expanding demand for scientifically validated functional ingredients, strong product innovation across dietary supplements and functional foods, and the widespread availability of nutraceutical products through diverse retail and digital distribution channels.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Nutraceuticals Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the nutraceuticals market in 2030, valued at $297 billion. The market is expected to grow from $189 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing health-conscious consumer behavior, growing expenditure on nutritional and wellness products, rising demand for immunity, digestive health, and healthy aging solutions, strong presence of leading nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient suppliers, expanding clinical research supporting nutraceutical efficacy, and rapid adoption of premium and condition-specific nutrition products.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Nutraceuticals Market In 2030?

The nutraceuticals market is segmented by type into vitamins and minerals, probiotics, proteins and peptides, omega fatty acids, and other types. The vitamins and minerals market will be the largest segment of the nutraceuticals market segmented by type, accounting for 27% or $226 billion of the total in 2030. The vitamins and minerals market will be supported by the growing prevalence of nutrient deficiencies across diverse population groups, increasing consumer preference for daily preventive nutrition regimens, expanding use of fortified products to support overall health and wellness, rising demand for immune and bone health support solutions, broad availability across multiple product formats, and continuous product development targeting specific age groups and lifestyle needs.

The nutraceuticals market is segmented by source into plant, animal, and microbial.

The nutraceuticals market is segmented by application into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, animal nutrition, and other applications.

The nutraceuticals market is segmented by product forms into capsules, tablets, softgels, powder, liquid, and gummies.

The nutraceuticals market is segmented by distribution channel into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores/pharmacies, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Nutraceuticals Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the nutraceuticals market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Nutraceuticals Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global nutraceuticals market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen preventive healthcare adoption and wellness-focused lifestyles, increase demand for healthy aging and longevity solutions, and accelerate consumption of functional foods and fortified nutritional products worldwide.

Rising Health Awareness And Preventive Healthcare Adoption - Rising health awareness and preventive healthcare adoption are expected to become key growth drivers for the nutraceuticals market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing proactive health management and seeking nutritional solutions that support overall well-being before the onset of disease. Growing access to health information, increasing focus on wellness-oriented lifestyles, and greater understanding of the role of nutrition in maintaining long-term health are encouraging the adoption of nutraceutical products. Manufacturers are expanding product portfolios to address a broad range of wellness needs and consumer preferences. As a result, rising health awareness and preventive healthcare adoption are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Aging Population And Demand For Healthy Longevity - The increasing aging population and demand for healthy longevity are expected to emerge as major factors driving the expansion of the nutraceuticals market by 2030. Older consumers are seeking nutritional products that help maintain physical vitality, cognitive performance, mobility, and overall quality of life as life expectancy continues to rise globally. The growing emphasis on active aging is accelerating demand for specialized nutritional formulations tailored to age-related wellness requirements. Companies are introducing targeted products designed to support long-term health and functional independence among aging populations. Consequently, the increasing aging population and demand for healthy longevity are projected to contribute around 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Functional Foods And Fortified Products - The growing demand for functional foods and fortified products is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the nutraceuticals market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly incorporating nutrition-enhanced food and beverage products into their daily routines to obtain additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Food manufacturers are responding by developing products enriched with bioactive ingredients, vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional compounds that align with evolving wellness preferences. The convenience of obtaining nutritional benefits through everyday consumption is further supporting widespread product adoption. Therefore, the growing demand for functional foods and fortified products is projected to contribute approximately 1.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Nutraceuticals Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the vitamins and minerals market, the probiotics market, the proteins and peptides market, the omega fatty acids market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $335 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer preference for science-backed nutritional solutions, expanding adoption of condition-specific wellness products, growing product accessibility through omnichannel retail networks, rising investment in advanced ingredient research and formulation technologies, and continuous expansion of personalized nutrition offerings. This momentum reflects the nutrition industry's focus on delivering targeted health benefits, enhancing consumer engagement, and supporting long-term wellness objectives, accelerating growth across the global nutraceuticals ecosystem.

The vitamins and minerals market is projected to grow by $91 billion, the probiotics market by $82 billion, the proteins and peptides market by $83 billion, the omega fatty acids market by $44 billion, and the other types market by $35 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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