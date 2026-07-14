York County Celebrates Opening of New Woodend Park

York County’s newest park will open to the public this weekend. Woodend Park, located in the Bethel-Lake Wylie Preservation Park District will officially open this Saturday, July 18, 2026. The park features 2.5 miles of hiking trails through wooded forests and open meadows. There is a parking lot can hold 40 vehicles and is located off of Glenn Brandon Road in Lake Wylie. The parking lot is equipped with a gate that remains open during operating hours and closes automatically once the park has closed for the day.

The park will be open for visitors this weekend and will maintain seasonal park hours:

Nov.- Feb.: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March-April: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

May-Aug.: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sept.- Oct.: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a leave no trace park, so be sure to take all belongings or trash with you once you leave.