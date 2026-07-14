Wang Yi Holds Talks with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev

On July 13, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Beijing.

Wang Yi stated that under the strategic guidance and personal commitment of President Xi Jinping and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, China-Kazakhstan relations have maintained a rapid momentum of development, demonstrating strong resilience and robust vitality. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will soon visit China to attend the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance. The two heads of state will conduct in-depth strategic communication, injecting new impetus into the development of bilateral relations. China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to follow the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the friendship between the two peoples, improve people’s well-being, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and jointly pursue development and revitalization.

Wang Yi stated that China firmly supports Kazakhstan in pursuing a successful path of development that suits its national conditions and enjoys the support of its people. China is ready to maintain exchanges at various levels with Kazakhstan, strengthen experience-sharing on state governance and administration, advance all-round practical cooperation, and continue to enrich the connotation of the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership. China welcomes Kazakhstan’s accession to the International Organization for Mediation and appreciates Kazakhstan’s constructive role in multilateral platforms such as the China-Central Asia mechanism, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to jointly uphold international fairness and justice and promote world peace and development.

Yermek Kosherbayev extended congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, expressing confidence that under the wise leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will achieve its goals of high-quality development at an early date. He noted that Kazakhstan and China are good neighbors and good friends, and that the profound friendship and close exchanges between the two heads of state are the greatest guarantee for the high-level development of bilateral relations. Kazakhstan pursues an independent foreign policy and has always made cooperation with China a priority. The mutual trust and friendship between Kazakhstan and China will not be affected by any third party. Kazakhstan will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, firmly support China in safeguarding its core interests, and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs, and promote the steady and sustained growth of the Kazakhstan-China permanent comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

After the talks, Yermek Kosherbayev, witnessed by Wang Yi, signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation on behalf of the Government of Kazakhstan.