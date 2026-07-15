Town of Frederick, CO Expands OpenGov Partnership to Full ERP

FREDERICK, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Frederick, Colorado has expanded its OpenGov partnership to a full enterprise platform, adding Financial Management, Budgeting & Performance, Utility Billing, and Grants Management to its existing Enterprise Asset Management and Permitting & Licensing implementations.Located in Weld County north of Denver, Frederick is one of Colorado's fastest-growing communities, having grown nearly 30% since 2020 to more than 19,000 residents. Their lean finance team manages complex municipal operations including utility billing for more than 6,000 accounts, along with a recent transition to advanced metering infrastructure.OpenGov will streamline time-intensive financial processes, including journal entries that currently require more than 20 hours of staff time each week. It will also integrate with the Town’s new AMI meter infrastructure, support tiered rate management, offer online payment options, and automatically journalize billing activity to the General Ledger, making utility billing more efficient for staff and more convenient for residents. For budget development, the system will move the Town beyond spreadsheet-based processes by providing enforced department proposal workflows, real-time budget-to-actuals dashboards, and a public-facing budget book tied to Frederick’s adopted strategic focus areas. It will also help centralize grant tracking, compliance, and reporting, creating a more organized and reliable way to manage more than 400 grant opportunities.With the full OpenGov ERP in place, stormwater and utility billing will move to an automated cycle with AMI meter integration, tiered rate management, online payment, and automatic General Ledger journalization. Financial Management will give Finance staff direct General Ledger drill-down to source documents and configurable Accounts Payable approval workflows with OCR invoice capture. Budgeting will shift from spreadsheets to enforced department proposal workflows, real-time budget-to-actuals dashboards, and a public-facing budget book tied to Frederick's adopted strategic focus areas. Permitting revenue will post to the General Ledger automatically, and utility billing service tasks will generate work orders directly in Enterprise Asset Management, connecting all systems into a single, integrated workflow.“We had already seen the value OpenGov could bring to permitting and asset management,” said Brittany Dvorak, Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Frederick. “Expanding to other modules in OpenGov supports Frederick’s focus on improving efficiency, strengthening public transparency, and making better use of the resources entrusted to us. By streamlining platforms and allowing technology to handle more of the repetitive work, we can create capacity for our employees to focus on the issues that require judgment, problem-solving, and direct service to our residents. This approach helps us maximize staff time, make tax dollars go further, and manage the Town’s work from a more strategic perspective.”Frederick joins Castle Pines and Wheat Ridge, Colorado as other Colorado municipalities operating on the OpenGov ERP.

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