ALLU Launches New Concrete Bucket to Advance On-Site Crushing and Screening of Demolition Materials

ALLU introduces its new Concrete Bucket, enabling contractors to crush and screen demolition concrete on-site for greater efficiency and material recovery.

PENNALA, PäIJäT-HäME, FINLAND, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLU, a Finland-based manufacturer of material processing attachments, has announced the launch of the ALLU Concrete Bucket, a new excavator attachment designed to crush and screen pulverized demolition concrete directly at the point of demolition. The new solution enables contractors to process demolition materials where they are generated, helping improve workflow, reduce unnecessary transportation, and support more efficient material recovery across demolition and recycling projects.

As construction and demolition industries continue to prioritize operational efficiency and sustainable material management, contractors are increasingly seeking equipment that minimizes handling while maximizing the value of recoverable materials. Demolition sites commonly produce large volumes of mixed waste, including pulverized concrete, reinforced concrete, brick, asphalt fragments, soil, and steel contamination. Processing these materials on-site can reduce hauling requirements, simplify logistics, and allow reusable aggregates to be produced more efficiently for future construction applications.

The ALLU Concrete Bucket has been developed to address these operational challenges by allowing contractors to crush and screen demolition material using the excavator already operating on the jobsite. Rather than transporting debris to a secondary crushing facility or bringing in additional processing equipment, operators can complete material processing directly where demolition activities are taking place. This approach can improve productivity while reducing equipment movements and supporting more streamlined project execution, particularly on urban projects or locations where available space is limited.

Designed to Improve Demolition Productivity

Designed for excavators in the 25 to 45-tonne operating class, the ALLU Concrete Bucket accepts feed material measuring up to 300 millimeters (11 inches) and produces finished aggregate in either 0–50 millimeter or 0–100 millimeter sizes, depending on the selected counter blade configuration. Under suitable operating conditions, the attachment is capable of processing as much as 100 tonnes of material per hour, providing contractors with a practical solution for handling large volumes of demolition waste while reducing reliance on off-site processing.

According to Peter Grönholm, Chief Executive Officer of ALLU Finland, the new attachment reflects the company's continued focus on developing equipment that responds to the practical needs of contractors working in demanding environments.

"Our goal has always been to develop equipment that enables customers to process materials where the work is taking place," said Grönholm. "The ALLU Concrete Bucket continues that commitment by helping contractors improve efficiency, reduce unnecessary material handling, and recover valuable materials directly on-site."

The attachment has also been engineered to perform effectively in reinforced concrete applications where steel contamination is commonly encountered. During operation, reinforcing steel and rebar can pass through or be separated as materials are processed, helping maintain continuous production while reducing interruptions that can occur when processing contaminated demolition waste. This capability allows contractors to process a wider range of demolition materials without compromising productivity.

Innovative Design Supports Continuous Material Processing

Unlike conventional jaw crusher systems, the ALLU Concrete Bucket utilizes rotating drums equipped with replaceable carbide picks working together with a counter blade structure to crush and screen material continuously. This design promotes a consistent material flow while reducing oversized concrete into reusable aggregate suitable for recycling, backfilling, road construction, and other civil engineering applications.

The rotating drum technology has been developed to withstand demanding demolition environments while providing reliable performance throughout extended operating periods. Replaceable wear components allow routine maintenance to be completed directly at the jobsite, helping contractors minimize downtime and keep equipment in service without lengthy interruptions. Compatible carriers can also utilize ALLU's Drain Line Eliminator™ hydraulic technology, further simplifying installation and improving operational efficiency.

Field testing has provided contractors with an oportunity to evaluate the attachment under real demolition conditions. Jonathan Bjon, Chief Executive Officer of Ursa Demolition, said the equipment has demonstrated strong performance during practical applications.

"We have been pleased with the production capacity and overall handling characteristics," Bjon said. "The attachment has performed well in our demolition applications and has proven capable of handling demanding material processing tasks efficiently."

Supporting Material Recovery and Sustainable Demolition Practices

Growing demand for sustainable construction practices continues to encourage greater recovery and reuse of demolition materials. Producing reusable aggregate directly at the demolition site can reduce transportation requirements, lower fuel consumption associated with hauling materials, and decrease dependence on external crushing facilities. These operational improvements can help contractors manage projects more efficiently while supporting broader environmental objectives within the construction and demolition sectors.

According to Antti Rautamies, Head of Research and Development at ALLU, the introduction of the new attachment further expands the company's portfolio of material processing solutions while addressing evolving customer requirements.

"The Concrete Bucket has been developed to provide contractors with an efficient and practical way to process demolition materials directly where the work is taking place," said Rautamies. "As project requirements continue to evolve, we remain committed to developing solutions that improve productivity, simplify material handling, and support responsible resource management."

The ALLU Concrete Bucket is designed for processing pulverized demolition concrete, reinforced concrete, brick, asphalt fragments, demolition rubble, and other mixed construction materials commonly generated during demolition projects. By combining crushing and screening functions into a single attachment, the new solution provides contractors with greater flexibility while reducing the need for additional processing equipment on-site.

About ALLU

ALLU is a Finland-based, family-owned manufacturer specializing in material processing attachments for the construction, demolition, recycling, environmental, mining, and earthmoving industries. For more than 40 years, the company has developed innovative solutions for screening, crushing, mixing, stabilizing, and recycling materials, helping customers improve productivity while maximizing resource recovery. Through its international dealer network, ALLU supplies equipment to contractors and industrial operators in markets around the world.

Media Contact

Johanna Mäkelä

Marketing Manager, ALLU

Email: johanna.makela@allu.net

Phone: +358 50 466 5063

Maimee Henderson

Marketing Coordinator US, ALLU

Email: maimeeh@allu.net

Phone: +1 (615) 812 - 0682

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