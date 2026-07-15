Roof Worx, LLC Recognized as a 2025 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner

Roof Worx, a Thornton CO roofing company, wins the 2025 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award for roof replacement and storm damage repair in Denver metro.

We are proud to be recognized by GAF. It reflects the standards our team delivers on every roof replacement, repair, and storm restoration project across the Denver metro area.” — Ted Thomas

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roof Worx announced today that it has been recognized as a 2025 one star President’s Club Awards winner. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, awards its top-tier Master Elitecontractors who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality service and industry leadership, with the highest honor available: the President's Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country.“We are proud to be recognized by GAF because it reflects the standards our team works hard to deliver on every roof replacement, roof repair, and storm restoration project,” said Ted Thomas, founder of Roof Worx. “As a Colorado roofing company serving homeowners across Thornton, Northglenn, Westminster, Broomfield, Commerce City, Brighton, Aurora, and the greater Denver metro area, our goal is to help homeowners and property owners make informed decisions, protect their properties, and receive quality workmanship backed by clear communication and long-term accountability.”“The GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest,” says Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “This award is reserved for the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to maintaining the highest standards for their employees and every customer they serve.”GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Eliteresidential contractor.About Roof Worx:Roof Worx is a Colorado roofing company and exterior restoration contractor serving homeowners, businesses, property managers, insurance professionals, and commercial clients across the Denver metro area — including Thornton, Northglenn, Westminster, Broomfield, Commerce City, Brighton, Denver, and Aurora — with additional service throughout the Front Range from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins.With more than 20 years of roofing experience in Colorado, Roof Worx specializes in residential and commercial roofing, roof replacement, roof repair, and storm damage restoration, including asphalt shingle roofing, metal roofing, and low-slope and flat commercial roofing systems such as TPO and EPDM. The company also provides gutters, siding, windows, skylights, exterior painting, and complete exterior restoration services for both residential and commercial properties.As a GAF Master Eliteroofing contractor and GAF President's Club award winner, Roof Worx meets the highest standards for installation quality, ongoing training, licensing, insurance, and customer satisfaction — a designation held by only a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide. The company's mission is to deliver honest recommendations, clear communication, detailed project management, and long-lasting roofing solutions that protect Colorado homes and businesses.To request a free roof inspection or learn more about Roof Worx, a trusted Denver metro roofing contractor, visit www.myroofworx.com About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com

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