Former CHIC Lead Vocalist Norma Jean Wright Celebrates Disco’s Legacy on New Single ‘Ode To Disco’

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disco icon Norma Jean Wright returns with a vibrant new release, " Ode To Disco ", a heartfelt celebration of the music, culture and community that transformed dance floors around the world. Produced by longtime collaborator Bert Price, the track, released on the 12th of July 2026, is a retort to the anniversary of Disco Demolition Night.Ode To Disco serves as a musical love letter to one of the most influential cultural movements in modern music history. Combining authentic disco spirit with contemporary production, the song pays tribute to the legendary clubs, DJs, artists and communities that shaped the genre, namechecking iconic venues including Studio 54, Paradise Garage and The Loft while honouring the pioneers whose influence continues to echo through today's dance music landscape.At the heart of the track is the unmistakable voice of Norma Jean Wright, whose place in disco history was secured as the original lead vocalist of CHIC. Across an extraordinary career, Wright has collaborated with artists including Luther Vandross, Sister Sledge, Aretha Franklin and Madonna, while continuing to perform globally with former CHIC lead vocalist Luci Martin, and as part of The First Ladies of Disco alongside Martha Wash and Linda Clifford. Following the success of her 2024 solo EP Living & Loving Life, which reached No.1 on the Amazon UK Soul Chart, Wright once again proves why her voice remains synonymous with disco excellence.The origins of Ode To Disco are as unexpected as they are inspiring. The song began with British disco enthusiast Mark "Sparky" Wools, who found himself spontaneously writing lyrics celebrating the history and significance of disco music."Ode To Disco is a celebration of disco's spirit, history and cultural significance, its roots, its rise and its lasting influence on club culture today," explains Wools. "I truly love disco music and suddenly found myself writing a song about it. I knew it needed authenticity, soul and lived experience, which is why I reached out to Norma Jean."When Wright received the lyrics and early demo, she immediately recognised the project's potential."Sparky covered the history so well, it intrigued me," says Wright. "I heard a melody and hook, and had to jump on board to bring it to life. It was also an opportunity to shine a light on many fellow trailblazers of the disco era whose talents were tarnished by the Disco Demolition in 1979. The whole project felt like the right idea, at the right time, with the right people."The collaboration quickly expanded to include disco pioneer Max Szadek, longtime assistant to Luther Vandross, acclaimed producer Bert Price, and legendary former Warner Records/RFC label president Ray Caviano. Together, the team has created a release that bridges generations, cultures and musical eras.For Szadek, the timing couldn't be more appropriate."People are finally looking back and acknowledging the people, the voices, the clubs and the DJs that transcended borders and shaped culture around the world," he says.Caviano agrees, pointing to a growing revival among younger audiences discovering the genre's influence."There's another resurgence starting," he notes. "Younger listeners are exploring music from the '70s and early '80s and recognising how disco changed everything. It was the DJs and dance floors that turned songs into hits and reshaped the industry."Beyond nostalgia, however, Ode To Disco carries a message of unity. Wright believes the values that made disco powerful remain as relevant today as ever."With today's political climate the way it is, there's a heavy-duty effort to divide people," she says. "Back when I first recorded disco, there was similar upheaval, but people found a way to dance, unite and believe in something beyond fighting each other. This song reminds people how important music is to bring us together."The release arrives alongside an extensive remix package featuring the original Radio Mix, Extended Mix, Jazz House Mix, Disco's Biscuits Club Mix and Nu-Disco Mix, ensuring the track resonates with both longtime disco devotees and a new generation of dance music lovers.Part history lesson, part celebration and part call to the dance floor, Ode To Disco captures the enduring spirit of a genre that continues to inspire artists and audiences nearly five decades after its first golden era.As the disco revival gathers momentum, Norma Jean Wright is once again leading the charge.

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