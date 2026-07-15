ASI Expands Trusted Security Expertise to Homeowners with Launch of Residential Security Division

After More Than 30 Years Protecting North Mississippi Businesses, ASI Now Brings the Same Professional Security Solutions to Local Homes

TUPELO, MS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than three decades of primarily protecting businesses across North Mississippi, ASI has officially launched its new Residential Security Division, bringing the company's trusted expertise, professional monitoring, and advanced smart security technology directly to homeowners.While the residential division represents a new chapter for the company, ASI's experience in the security industry is anything but new. For more than 30 years, ASI has designed, installed, and serviced commercial security systems for businesses throughout the region, earning a reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship, and long-term customer relationships.Now, homeowners can benefit from that same level of expertise."Security isn't something you should have to think twice about," said Tom Massengill for ASI. "For decades, businesses throughout North Mississippi have trusted us to protect their employees, property, and assets. We're excited to bring that same commitment, technology, and local service to families and homeowners."The new residential offerings include professionally installed smart security systems designed to give homeowners greater peace of mind and control over their homes, whether they're across town or across the country.Residential security solutions include:• Smart intrusion alarm systems• HD security camera systems• 24/7 professional monitoring• Fire and smoke detection• Mobile app control and instant notifications• Professional installation and ongoing local supportUnlike many national security providers, ASI offers homeowners the advantage of working with a locally owned company backed by decades of industry experience. Customers receive personalized recommendations, professional installation, and responsive service from a team that understands the unique needs of North Mississippi communities.The launch reflects ASI's continued commitment to serving the communities it has called home for more than three decades."Technology has changed dramatically over the years, but our mission has remained the same—to help people protect what matters most," Tom added. "Whether it's a local business or a family home, our customers deserve security solutions they can trust."Homeowners interested in learning more about ASI Residential Security can schedule a free residential security consultation to discuss their home's specific needs and receive a customized security recommendation.For more information, visit ASI or contact ASI to schedule a free residential security consultation.

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