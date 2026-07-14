The European, UNWWO and Global CSR Foundation Announce Landmark Partnership for '100 Global Impact Leaders' at COP31

Historic collaboration to spotlight the world's foremost sustainability pioneers as COP31 convenes in Antalya, Türkiye

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European , in partnership with the UN World Women Organization (UNWWO) and the Global CSR Foundation (GCSRF), today announced a landmark international initiative set to unfold during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye this November. The collaboration will bring together business leaders, policymakers, investors, sustainability pioneers, and ESG stakeholders around a shared mission: accelerating progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals ahead of 2030.At the heart of the partnership is the COP31 Ceremony, marking the official launch of "100 Global Impact Leaders: Advancing the SDGs Toward 2030"—a global initiative recognising organisations and individuals driving measurable impact across climate innovation, governance, and international organisations.The initiative positions itself as a flagship business and sustainability platform for COP31, backed by international media distribution, executive interviews, and high-level networking opportunities connecting leaders from government, finance, entrepreneurs, innovators, supply chain, technology, and energy sectors.The partnership builds on GCSRF's established record on the global stage, including landmark forums hosted within the official UN Green and Blue Zones at COP28 in Dubai, and the co-hosted Global Women Leadership Summit & Impact Award Ceremony at UN Headquarters in New York earlier this year.Organisers are currently engaging a select group of globally recognised institutions aligned with the initiative's vision of climate leadership and sustainable development. Further details on participation, partnership tiers and the Antalya programme are available for interested organisations and institutions.

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