Eagle Vision Security Debuts Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ for Truck Yards and Warehouses

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Discover how proprietary radar technology by Eagle Vision Security is helping secure truck yards.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cargo theft, trespassing, and security breaches continue to challenge the transportation and logistics industry, Eagle Vision Security has announced the launch of Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ , a proprietary perimeter protection solution engineered to detect, verify, and respond to intrusion attempts before they escalate into costly incidents.Designed for truck yards, logistics terminals, warehouses, fleet maintenance facilities, automotive dealerships, aviation fields, storage yards, and other commercial properties, Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ provides continuous perimeter monitoring to help organizations reduce risk, strengthen security, and improve operational oversight across North America.Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with regional operations throughout California, Arizona, Michigan, Texas , and Oregon, Eagle Vision Security delivers advanced monitoring technologies and live video monitoring services to transportation and logistics organizations across North America. The introduction of Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ represents the company's latest advancement in proactive security, expanding beyond conventional perimeter barriers to provide continuous detection and rapid intervention before unauthorized individuals gain access to protected property.Cargo theft remains a growing concern throughout the supply chain, with fleet operators facing increasing financial losses, operational disruptions, insurance challenges, and reputational risks resulting from unauthorized access to commercial facilities. Traditional perimeter measures—including fencing, gates, and passive surveillance cameras—often provide limited protection once an intrusion has already identifying potential threats before they reach valuable assets.Unlike conventional perimeter security systems that primarily record events after they occur, Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ actively monitors predefined property boundaries using proprietary radar technology capable of detecting unauthorized movement in real time. Once an intrusion is identified, Eagle Vision Security's monitoring center immediately verifies the activity through integrated high-definition cameras and initiates a coordinated response.Verified threats are addressed through Active Loudspeaker Engagement & Response Technology (A.L.E.R.T.), allowing live agents to issue immediate verbal warning to deter trespassers before criminal activity occurs. When required, law enforcement is dispatched at priority 1, enabling a rapid response to confirmed security incidents.High-resolution cameras automatically focus on the detected activity, providing live agents with enhanced situational awareness, visual verification, and documented evidence while supporting informed decision-making during active threats."Truck yards and facilities that store valuable cargo and equipment face security challenges that traditional perimeter barriers alone cannot solve," said Parm Deol, President of Eagle Vision Security. "Chain-link fencing can be breached within minutes, and adverse weather conditions can significantly reduce camera effectiveness. Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ provides continuous threat detection that enables intervention before unauthorized individuals reach valuable assets."Transportation facilities operate in environments characterized by large outdoor storage areas, multiple access points, continuous vehicle movement, and valuable cargo that often remains unattended for extended periods of time. These conditions make comprehensive perimeter awareness increasingly important. Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ was developed specifically to provide early intrusion detection, real-time verification, and immediate response capabilities that help minimize security vulnerabilities.The platform reflects Eagle Vision Security's ongoing investment in research and development. Combining multiple radar technologies, advanced video analytics, wireless communications, and live remote monitoring, the system delivers consistent detection performance while reducing reliance on human observation alone.Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ also integrates with Eagle Vision Security's complete Intelligent Facility Management (iFM)™ platform, enabling customers to consolidate perimeter security, operational visibility, automated reporting, and facility monitoring into one unified solution. By combining intelligent automation with live agents, organizations can improve reporting accuracy, reduce manual processes, strengthen perimeter awareness, and respond more effectively to critical events.The launch of Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™ reflects the increasing demand for proactive security technologies throughout the transportation and logistics sector. As cargo theft continues to rise and facilities seek greater operational efficiency, organizations are increasingly adopting intelligent detection systems capable of preventing incidents rather than simply documenting them after the fact.Today, Eagle Vision Security supports transportation companies, logistics providers, fleet operators, warehouses, and distribution facilities throughout North America by delivering technology-driven solutions that improve threat detection, property security, operational visibility, and incident response. Through continued investment in automation, and live monitoring, the company remains focused on helping customers reduce risk, protect critical assets, and improve overall operational performance.About Eagle Vision SecurityEagle Vision Security is a North American technology company specializing in live video monitoring, intelligent facility monitoring, and operational visibility solutions for the transportation and logistics industry. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the company provides advanced technologies that help truck yards, fleet operators, logistics terminals, warehouses, and commercial facilities improve security, automate reporting, and strengthen operational awareness. Through its proprietary Intelligent Perimeter Radar (iPR)™, Eagle Vision Security delivers proactive intrusion detection using military-grade radar technology, advanced video analytics, and live agent intervention to help trucking companies prevent trespassing, combat cargo theft, and protect high-value assets before incidents occur.

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