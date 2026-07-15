Forex Expo Dubai Adds New Features for Verified Traders and Introducing Brokers

FOREX EXPO DUBAI 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding the Expo Experience

As preparations continue for Forex Expo Dubai 2026, the event is expanding its attendee experience while welcoming a growing lineup of exhibitors from across the forex and trading industry.

Confirmed exhibitors include Super Elite sponsors GTCFX, Valetax, Xchief, Funding Pips, and Honor Financial, alongside Elite sponsors EC Markets, TMGM, Metaquotes, JustMarkets, FP Markets, PU Prime, Dprime, Funded Firm, VPFX, Aegeanlabs Software LLC, Eplanet, SGFX, FortressFX, UEXO, Moneta Markets, and CXM.

As the forex and trading landscape evolves, industry events are adapting to changing attendee expectations. Traders, introducing brokers, and business professionals are increasingly seeking practical learning, direct access to industry specialists, and meaningful business engagement. In response, Forex Expo Dubai is introducing dedicated programmes tailored to its key attendee groups.

Personalizing Experiences

Verified traders gain access to dedicated seminar sessions, the Traders Lounge, and Traders Clinic that offers one-on-one guidance from market experts. They can also pre-book meetings ahead of the event and explore exclusive onboarding opportunities from selected exhibitors.

For Introducing Brokers, the dedicated IB Programme creates opportunities to connect with brokers, compare rebate options, and discuss partnership opportunities through face-to-face meetings. The IB Lounge and dedicated seminar sessions provide additional insights to help IBs strengthen their approach and grow their networks.

Expanding Opportunities for Engagement

Beyond these dedicated programmes, Forex Expo Dubai will feature private meeting zones for one-to-one business discussions, networking lounges, coffee areas, and interactive experiences throughout the two-day event. Additional side events taking place before and after the expo will further extend opportunities for engagement across the trading community.

"We've seen a clear shift in what attendees expect from industry events," said Niyaz Mohammed, Commercial Director at HQMENA. "People still come to discover new products and meet brokers, but they're also looking for more focused learning and higher-quality business interactions. These new programmes have been introduced to create dedicated environments where traders and introducing brokers can engage in conversations that are directly relevant to their goals."

With an expanded exhibitor lineup and new attendee-focused initiatives, Forex Expo Dubai 2026 is set to offer a more personalised experience for both trading professionals and businesses, reflecting the changing needs of today's global trading community.

About Forex Expo Dubai

Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region’s leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, institutional traders, investors, payment solution providers, IBs, affiliates and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo serves as a platform for industry dialogue, business networking, technology showcases and market-focused conversations shaping the future of modern finance.

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