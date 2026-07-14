Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Research Reveals Key Trends, Growth Opportunities &Future Forecasts

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Report 2026 Regions Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Report 2026 Segments Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market to surpass $340 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Food Contract Manufacturing market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $350 billion by 2030, with Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services to represent around 97% of the parent market. Within the broader Hospitality industry, which is expected to be $7,439 billion by 2030, the Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market in 2030, valued at $113 billion. The market is expected to grow from $63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, rising demand for dietary supplements and functional foods, expanding middle-class populations and disposable incomes, growing outsourcing of nutraceutical manufacturing by domestic and international brands, increasing adoption of personalized nutrition products, and strengthening contract manufacturing capabilities supported by investments in advanced production technologies across major economies in the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market in 2030, valued at $94 billion. The market is expected to grow from $55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high consumption of dietary supplements and functional nutrition products, increasing demand for clean-label and scientifically validated formulations, strong innovation in gummies, powders, and convenient dosage formats, growing collaboration between nutraceutical brands and specialized manufacturing partners, and rising emphasis on quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and scalable production capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market In 2030?

The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market is segmented by product into dietary supplements and functional food and beverages. The dietary supplements market will be the largest segment of the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market segmented by product, accounting for 69% or $236 billion of the total in 2030. The dietary supplements market will be supported by increasing consumer awareness regarding nutritional deficiencies and immune health, rising demand for vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and botanical extracts, growing preference for convenient daily supplementation products, expanding product portfolios launched by health and wellness brands, and continuous innovation in formulation technologies to improve efficacy, bioavailability, and consumer acceptance.

The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market is segmented by dosage form into tablets, capsules, liquid oral, powder in sachet or jar, gummies, energy bars, and other forms.

The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market is segmented by end user into big pharmaceutical companies, small and medium sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate consumer adoption of preventive healthcare solutions, expand demand for nutraceutical and dietary supplement products, and increase outsourcing requirements driven by evolving regulatory and compliance complexities worldwide.

Rising Consumer Focus On Preventive Healthcare - The rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare is expected to become a key growth driver for the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly adopting nutrition-based approaches to maintain long-term health, improve immunity, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. This shift is encouraging nutraceutical brands to expand their product offerings and accelerate product launches across multiple health categories. Contract manufacturers play a critical role in supporting this expansion through scalable production, formulation expertise, and quality assurance capabilities. As health-conscious consumer behavior continues to strengthen globally, demand for outsourced manufacturing services is expected to increase significantly. As a result, the rising consumer focus on preventive healthcare is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Demand For Nutraceutical Products And Supplements - The growing demand for nutraceutical products and supplements is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market by 2030. Increasing consumption of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, sports nutrition products, and functional ingredients is creating substantial production requirements for nutraceutical brands. Many companies are relying on specialized contract manufacturers to meet rising demand while maintaining product consistency and operational efficiency. The need for flexible manufacturing capacity and faster commercialization timelines is further strengthening outsourcing activities across the industry. Consequently, the growing demand for nutraceutical products and supplements is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Regulatory Complexity Driving Outsourcing - The increasing regulatory complexity driving outsourcing is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market by 2030. Regulatory requirements related to ingredient traceability, quality standards, labeling compliance, and manufacturing certifications continue to evolve across global markets. Nutraceutical companies are increasingly partnering with experienced contract manufacturers that possess established compliance systems and regulatory expertise. These partnerships help reduce operational risks, improve market access, and ensure adherence to changing industry standards. As regulatory expectations become more stringent, reliance on specialized manufacturing partners is expected to accelerate. Therefore, increasing regulatory complexity driving outsourcing is projected to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dietary supplements market and the functional food and beverages market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $145 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising consumer adoption of personalized nutrition solutions, expanding demand for convenient health and wellness products, increasing investments in innovative delivery formats and ingredient technologies, and growing partnerships between nutraceutical brands and specialized manufacturing providers. This momentum reflects the nutraceutical industry's focus on product diversification, operational scalability, and faster commercialization, accelerating growth across the global contract manufacturing services ecosystem.

The dietary supplements market is projected to grow by $101 billion, and the functional food and beverages market by $44 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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