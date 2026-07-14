Two New Tenants at HEADS Office: Getinge and NEO Professional Solutions Move In

Rock Capital Group signs leases totaling 2,150 square meters at HEADS near Munich with medtech company Getinge and talent specialists NEO Professional Solutions

A modern working environment must offer real added value to companies and employees alike. Design makes an enormous contribution to boosting productivity and innovative strength.” — Andreas Wißmeier, Managing Director of Rock Capital Group

MUNICH-ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two companies, one address, one shared conviction: a well-designed workplace is a strategic asset, not just a backdrop. Rock Capital Group, owner and developer of the HEADS office in Aschheim-Dornach near Munich, has signed lease agreements with Swedish medical technology company Getinge, which is moving into 1,350 square meters, and with talent specialists NEO Professional Solutions, which is taking 800 square meters. Both moves underline why HEADS, one of Germany's most-awarded office developments, continues to attract companies for whom design, flexibility, and employee experience are business-critical.

Getinge: design as an anchor of corporate identity

Founded in Sweden in 1904, Getinge is today one of the world's leading medical technology companies, supplying customers in more than 135 countries with products ranging from intensive care systems and OR equipment to sterile processing systems. Its slogan, “Passion for Life,” is now getting a spatial expression: around 80 employees are moving into 1,350 square meters at HEADS, in offices designed by architecture firm CSMM to translate Getinge's culture into the floor plan.

The company's characteristic color scheme, lighting reminiscent of medical tubing, and furniture used to showcase Getinge's own products make the connection to the brand visible from the moment visitors step into the reception. “Spaces create identity and belonging. They become a cultural anchor – especially at a time when employees can choose between working from home and the office,” says Nicola Bötsch, project manager at CSMM.

A central “Cook and Connect” area, where colleagues can cook and eat together, continues a tradition Getinge brought with it from its previous location. “The kitchen is a place for exchange, culture, and togetherness within the company,” says Bötsch. “These are exactly the kinds of places missing from working at home and exactly why they are so crucial today.” Getinge's new offices are also built for flexibility: furniture can be grouped or moved, and rooms adapt to meetings, one-on-ones, or teamwork as needed.

NEO Professional Solutions: a workplace to match its own standards

NEO Professional Solutions places executives and specialists in the construction, engineering, IT, and life sciences sectors and knows firsthand how much a company's own working environment matters for attracting and keeping talent. “We place executives and specialists with companies that set the highest standards almost every day. Our own working environment should reflect that same standard of excellence,” says Johannes Kahra, Managing Partner of NEO Professional Solutions GmbH. “HEADS gives us an office that breathes quality, sustainability, and innovation. Perfection meets passion here – that's exactly the maxim we follow when searching for positions and people.”

Since its founding in 2019, NEO has grown continuously across locations in Germany and Switzerland. “With the HEADS office, we've found an address where we can keep developing strategically for the long term, in an international neighborhood that can also benefit from us as a job matchmaker,” Kahra adds.

Rock Capital Group: HEADS as a statement on the future of work

Both new leases fit the concept Rock Capital Group has pursued since developing HEADS: office space designed around people rather than square meters. “From the very beginning, we have consistently taken unconventional paths at HEADS in order to rethink the office of tomorrow,” says Andreas Wißmeier, Managing Director of Rock Capital Group. “A modern working environment must offer real added value to companies and employees alike. Design makes an enormous contribution to boosting productivity and innovative strength.”

“Future-proof work environments today respond to new organizational forms, changing team sizes, and dynamic project structures,” Wißmeier continues. Both Getinge and NEO Professional Solutions benefit from HEADS's open floor plans, which tenants can adapt individually, and from shared amenities including the in-house restaurant Hungry HEADS, green atriums, a daycare center, and a yoga room – part of what Rock Capital Group markets as Germany's first “Immune Office,” spanning more than 40,000 square meters.

“Our vision of bringing bright minds together under the roof of HEADS for ‘the work of tomorrow’ is proving true once again with these two new tenants,” says Wißmeier. “Professional talent agencies and international companies put people first – just like this building, with its user-centered features that deliver real added value beyond atmosphere alone.”

A recent study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering (IAO) supports that view: high-quality, flexible work environments have a significant positive effect on motivation, performance, and willingness to innovate. Design, in other words, is not an aesthetic add-on but an economic factor – one that has already earned HEADS accolades including the ICONIC Award, the iF DESIGN AWARD, the German Design Award, the Best Workspaces Award, and the Real Estate Architecture Award.

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