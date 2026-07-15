Fly By Jing’s Chili Crisp Takeover Heats Up Costco Shelves

Known for layered, transformational flavors, the brand celebrates the return of Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and the Costco debut of its Chili Crisp Noodles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fly By Jing , the brand known for bold, transformational flavors inspired by the soul of Sichuan, is bringing the heat to Costco this summer with a Chili Crisp Takeover across locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii. The brand that put chili crisp in pantries across America is celebrating the condiment that started it all with the return of its iconic Original Sichuan Chili Crisp to Costco, alongside the Costco debut of its cult-favorite Chili Crisp Noodles.The takeover arrives in two waves: Original Sichuan Chili Crisp is available now in a 2-pack format (6oz jars), and 8-packs of Chili Crisp Noodles will roll out on Costco shelves starting August 3rd. Both items are priced at $14.99.At the heart of the takeover is Sichuan Chili Crisp - Fly By Jing's original hero best-selling product, and the sauce that introduced millions in the U.S. to the bold, layered flavors of Sichuan, helping to make chili crisp a household name. Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified, the Sichuan Chili Crisp is made with real, high-quality ingredients sourced from Sichuan - like dried chili peppers, fermented soybean, garlic, and shallots - for layered heat, savory depth, and a satisfying crunch that elevates everything from eggs and vegetables to proteins, summer salads, and even vanilla ice cream. At Costco, the 2-pack format (two six-ounce jars) brings double the hot, crispy, savory flavor, making it easier than ever to keep on hand.Starting August 3rd, Fly By Jing’s wildly popular, twice-sold-out Chili Crisp Noodles will also begin rolling out on Costco shelves, offering another craveable way to enjoy Fly By Jing’s Original Sichuan Chili Crisp. Created to bring Sichuan flavor to a wider audience, Chili Crisp Noodles pair premium, sun-dried, knife-cut noodles with a spicy, tangy chili crisp sauce for slurp-worthy flavor in under six minutes. Sourdough-style noodles are sun-fermented for a uniquely bouncy, chewy texture, while their signature squiggly shape cradles every bit of sauce, delivering Sichuan Chili Crisp flavor in every bite. With 12 grams of protein per serving, the noodles are perfect for quick lunches, late-night cravings, and everything in between. The 8-pack format makes them an ideal Costco find for shoppers looking to stock up on easy, satisfying meals.Fly By Jing’s Chili Crisp Takeover of Costco comes as chili crisp has become one of the fastest-growing categories in the American pantry aisle, growing 10x over the past three years, with Fly By Jing driving more than one-third of that growth. The brand's presence at Costco, one of the largest retailers in the world with over 148.5 million total cardholders , puts its most beloved products directly in front of shoppers increasingly seeking out global pantry staples with real ingredients.“Costco has been an important retail partner in introducing not only Fly By Jing, but so many incredible Asian products, to new households across the country - and we’re excited to bring both the product that started it all, Original Sichuan Chili Crisp, and our beloved Chili Crisp Noodles to even more shoppers this summer,” says Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao. “So many people walk through those doors every day, and this rollout reflects our mission to introduce as many people as possible to the soul of Sichuan - expanding palates and minds along the way.”The Costco Chili Crisp Takeover brings Fly By Jing’s most iconic products to one of the country’s most popular retailers, continuing the brand’s mission to make the bold, complex flavors of Sichuan available to as many people as possible.For shoppers discovering Fly By Jing for the first time, it's an entry point into a flavor world that goes far beyond heat. For those already converted, it's the easiest way yet to keep the pantry stocked. Whether drizzled, spooned, slurped, or shared, Sichuan flavor has never been this easy to bring home.About Fly By JingFly By Jing doesn’t do neutral. They do loud, delicious, and unforgettable—a full-on flavor arsenal of award-winning noodles, sides, and sauces inspired by the soul of Sichuan, delivering on a promise to let your tastebuds fly. Founded by Chef Jing Gao, what began as a personal mission to make chili crisp mainstream has expanded into a lineup of bold pantry staples that serve as a gateway for cultural change. Using only real, high-quality ingredients, they make boundary-pushing flavors approachable. Your relationship with flavor will be forever changed.Igniting a new generation of premium Asian flavors, Fly By Jing has been named a winner of the 2026 NEXTY Awards, 2026 Good Housekeeping Kitchen Awards, 2025 People Food Awards, 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards, SELF Magazine’s 2025 Pantry Awards, Inc.’s Best in Business Awards, and one of Fast Company’s most innovative food companies in 2025, among others. Fly By Jing’s award-winning noodles, chili crisps, and sauces can be found in over 12,000 retail doors—including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and Costco. Follow along @flybyjing on Instagram or TikTok.FAQWhat is Fly By Jing’s Costco Chili Crisp Takeover?Fly By Jing is bringing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp and Chili Crisp Noodles to Costco locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii.Which Fly By Jing products are available at Costco?Original Sichuan Chili Crisp is available now in a two-pack of six-ounce jars. Eight-packs of Chili Crisp Noodles roll out August 3.How much do the products cost?Both the Chili Crisp two-pack and Chili Crisp Noodles eight-pack cost $14.99.What is Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp?It is a vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified condiment made with Sichuan chili peppers, fermented soybean, garlic, and shallots for savory heat and crunch.What are Fly By Jing Chili Crisp Noodles?They are chewy, knife-cut noodles with a spicy, tangy chili crisp sauce. They cook in under six minutes and contain 12 grams of protein per serving.Where are the products available?They are available at Costco stores across Los Angeles, Orange County, and Hawaii. Availability may vary by location.

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