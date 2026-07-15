Secria Launches Post-Quantum VPN, Expanding Its Privacy Ecosystem to 25,000+ Users

Backed by the Mach37 cybersecurity accelerator, Secria adds a no-logs, post-quantum VPN to the encrypted email platform that launched less than a year ago

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secria today announced the launch of Secria VPN, a post-quantum, no-logs virtual private network, marking the company's next major step toward building a complete, easy-to-use privacy ecosystem for everyone.The launch comes on the heels of a remarkable first year. Just under twelve months ago, Secria introduced its post-quantum encrypted email service and the platform has since grown to more than 25,000 users who have made privacy a default. Secria VPN extends that same security-first philosophy from the inbox to the entire connection."When we launched our encrypted email last year, the goal was to provide serious, future-proof security and privacy, simple enough for anyone to use," said Adrian Maverick, CEO and co-founder of Secria. "Secria VPN is the next piece of a much bigger vision."Built for the post-quantum eraSecria VPN is engineered for a threat landscape that is already changing. Its key features include:- Post-quantum cryptography — protecting traffic against today's attackers and tomorrow's quantum-capable ones, so data captured now can't be decrypted later.- Strict no-logs policy — Secria doesn't track, store, or sell user activity.- RAM-only servers — nothing is written to disk; every reboot wipes the slate clean, leaving nothing to seize or leak.- Security by design — the same rigorous standards Secria applies to its encrypted email.A team, and an accelerator, behind the missionSecria is a proud graduate of the Mach37 cybersecurity accelerator, one of the industry's most respected programs for launching next-generation security companies. That backing has helped the founding team move fast without compromising on security.The company was founded by Adrian Maverick (Chief Executive Officer) and Filip Balik (Chief Operating Officer), alongside founding lead engineer Unai Garcia, who leads the engineering effort behind Secria's post-quantum stack.The road ahead: an entire privacy ecosystemEmail and VPN are just the beginning. Secria's mission is to build a full privacy ecosystem, a suite of tools that are secure by default, genuinely private, and accessible to everyone, not just experts."We're working day and night to make privacy something people don't have to think about" said Filip Balik, COO and co-founder. "Every product we ship is another piece of an ecosystem designed to protect people everywhere they go online."About SecriaSecria is a privacy technology company building a secure, post-quantum ecosystem for everyday people. Starting with encrypted email and now expanding to Secria VPN, Secria combines cutting-edge cryptography with a relentless focus on simplicity, making privacy accessible to everyone. Secria is a member of the Mach37 cybersecurity accelerator hall of fame.Learn more: https://secria.me

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