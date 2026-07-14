Universal AI Awards – India Chapter Opens Nominations Ahead of Grand Gala in New Delhi This September

Nominations are open for the Universal AI Awards – India Chapter, organized by Knowledge Networks, ahead of the grand gala on Sept 17, 2026, in New Delhi.

The Universal AI Awards is designed to recognize not just technological excellence, but also the vision, leadership, and impact that artificial intelligence is creating across industries.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder, Knowledge Networks

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI continues to redefine industries, economies, and governance across the globe, a new platform is set to recognize the individuals and organizations driving this transformation responsibly. Nominations are now officially open for the Universal AI Awards – India Chapter , with the inaugural ceremony scheduled to take place on 17 September 2026 in New Delhi. Positioned among the most anticipated AI Awards India 2026, the event will celebrate excellence across the country's rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.Organized by Knowledge Networks , the Universal AI Awards is a global initiative that celebrates innovation, leadership, responsible AI, governance, and real-world impact. The Universal AI Awards India chapter marks the first regional edition of the awards and will be followed by events in Europe before the Global Grand Finale in Miami later this year. The New Delhi ceremony will bring together AI innovators, technology leaders, CIOs, CXOs, startup founders, policymakers, researchers, investors, and enterprise decision-makers. With India's AI ecosystem expanding rapidly across industries, the event aims to recognize impactful work that is shaping the future of business and society through prestigious AI recognition awards.The awards feature a wide range of categories covering AI innovation, enterprise transformation, responsible AI, governance, leadership, research, startups, public sector initiatives, and emerging technologies. These AI innovation awards are designed to honor achievements that demonstrate measurable impact, technological excellence, and meaningful contributions to the AI ecosystem. According to the organizers, the awards will follow a transparent and merit-based evaluation process. Entries will be reviewed by an independent jury comprising industry experts, academic leaders, policymakers, and AI practitioners. The objective is to identify and celebrate outstanding work that is creating real-world value through artificial intelligence.India has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets. From healthcare and financial services to manufacturing, education, agriculture, retail, and public administration, organizations are increasingly adopting AI to improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and solve complex business challenges. The Universal AI Awards – India Chapter aims to provide an international platform where these achievements can be recognized through globally respected artificial intelligence awards.Nominations are open to enterprises, startups, government organizations, academic institutions, research bodies, non-profit organizations, and individual professionals. Both self-nominations and third-party nominations are accepted, allowing deserving innovators and organizations from across the ecosystem to participate. Beyond the awards, the event will serve as a valuable networking and knowledge-sharing platform. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading AI experts and technology decision-makers while participating in discussions around responsible AI awards, governance, emerging trends, and the future of intelligent technologies."The Universal AI Awards is designed to recognize not just technological excellence, but also the vision, leadership, and impact that artificial intelligence is creating across industries. As AI continues to transform economies worldwide, it is important to celebrate organizations and individuals who are setting new benchmarks for innovation and responsible adoption," said Sanjay Puri , Founder and Chairman of the Knowledge Networks. The initiative also reflects the growing importance of AI governance awards in India in encouraging ethical and accountable AI development.The India Chapter represents an important milestone in building a global community of innovators and decision-makers. Winners and finalists will gain international recognition while becoming part of a broader initiative that promotes collaboration, innovation, and best practices in AI. The platform also seeks to spotlight exceptional AI leadership awards that recognize individuals and organizations driving meaningful change across industries. With the awards ceremony just months away, the organizers have invited eligible organizations and professionals to submit their nominations and showcase their achievements before an esteemed panel of judges and an influential audience.Nominations for the Universal AI Awards – India Chapter are now open. Organizations, startups, researchers, public sector institutions, and AI professionals are encouraged to register their entries and become part of one of India's most anticipated AI Awards India 2026 celebrations, recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership on a global stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.