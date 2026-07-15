Awakening Foundation Kicks Off Its Annual Ticket Offer Tomorrow with $30 All-In Tickets

Awakening Foundation

Summer just got better. July 15-22, get select tickets to Awakening Foundation's biggest Christian music tours for just $30 All-In + taxes, while supplies last.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer just got even better. Beginning tomorrow, Awakening Foundation is bringing back its highly anticipated annual ticket offer, giving fans the chance to experience some of the biggest tours in Christian music for less. From July 15-22, select tickets will be available for just $30 All-In (plus applicable taxes) while supplies last.With more than the show for less than you'd expect, Awakening Foundation's annual offer gives fans, families, and friends the opportunity to experience some of the biggest tours in Christian music at an incredible value.The limited-time offer includes select dates on an incredible lineup of upcoming tours, including K-LOVE Landmarks' dates, the Halfway Home Tour featuring WE ARE MESSENGERS, Andrew Ripp, and Allison Eide, Zach Williams' Revival Nights Tour with Cochren & Co. and Christian Hohn, MercyMe Live 2026 featuring Jeremy Camp, Tim Timmons, and Sam Wesley, Tim Hawkins Live, and the highly anticipated TobyMac, THIRD DAY & Chris Tomlin Tour. Whether fans are looking for a night of worship, a favorite artist, or an unforgettable concert experience, there's something for everyone during this year's offer. Good Friday Nashville and Found Collective events are excluded from this promotion.The promotion runs from tomorrow, July 15, through July 22, or while supplies last, with select tickets available for just $30 All-In, with no additional ticketing fees beyond applicable taxes. Don't wait, as these special-priced tickets won't last long. Visit here beginning July 15 to secure your seats before they're gone.ABOUT THE AWAKENING FOUNDATION: The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need. Be sure to find out more at AwakeningFoundation.com

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