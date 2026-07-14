Rethink Construction & Claims Announces Corporate Sponsorship for Southwest Omaha Kiwanis Golf Tournament

Rethink Construction & Claims sponsors the Southwest Omaha Kiwanis charity golf tournament to fund crucial youth programs and civic service projects.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rethink Construction & Claims, an Omaha roofing , construction, and insurance restoration services provider, has officially signed on as a corporate sponsor for the upcoming Southwest Omaha Kiwanis annual charity golf tournament. The event raises critical funds to support community service projects and youth programs across the greater Omaha metropolitan area.The annual tournament, hosted by the Southwest Omaha Kiwanis club, brings together local businesses, civic leaders, and golf enthusiasts for a day of competitive play and philanthropy. All proceeds from the event directly fund Kiwanis initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children and families in the local community."Investing in our community is at the core of what we do at Rethink Construction & Claims," said Trey TeVelde, Owner of Rethink Construction & Claims. "The Southwest Omaha Kiwanis club does phenomenal work providing resources, leadership opportunities, and support for local youth. We are proud to back this tournament and contribute to an event that makes a meaningful, lasting impact right here in Omaha."As a corporate sponsor, Rethink Construction & Claims will be heavily involved in the event, with branding displayed throughout the course and a dedicated presence at key tournament activations. The partnership underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to local corporate social responsibility and community development.Registration for the tournament is currently open to individuals and corporate teams. For more information regarding event details, schedules, or how to register to play, please visit the official Southwest Omaha Kiwanis event page at https://swomahakiwanis.org/ About Rethink Construction & ClaimsRethink Construction & Claims is an Omaha-based contracting firm specializing in residential roofing, siding and property insurance claims management. Dedicated to transparency, high-quality craftsmanship, and streamlined restoration processes, Rethink helps property owners navigate complex claims while delivering durable, expert construction solutions. For more information, visit https://rethinkomaha.com About Southwest Omaha KiwanisSouthwest Omaha Kiwanis is a branch of Kiwanis International, a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. The local club hosts various fundraising events and service activities throughout the year to support youth leadership programs, scholarships, and community improvements in Eastern Nebraska.

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