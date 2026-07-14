Li Auto Earns World-first SGS Premium Performance Mark for Automotive Cellular Communication

SGS presents the world's first SGS Premium Performance Mark for an automotive cellular communication product to Li Auto, recognizing the L9 Livis 5G intelligent cockpit platform.

Li Auto achieves a world-first SGS certification, validating real-world 5G cockpit connectivity performance across complex driving conditions.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce the first award of the SGS Premium Performance Mark for an automotive cellular communication product.Li Auto’s L9 Livis 5G high-performance intelligent cockpit platform was evaluated using SGS’s proprietary testing protocol for automotive 5G cockpit communication (PT-26-000-105640). The assessment evaluates product performance across multiple technical dimensions using a structured and rigorous methodology. The SGS Premium Performance Mark focuses on real-world connectivity performance rather than isolated technical parameters, reflecting a more comprehensive approach to evaluating in-vehicle communication capabilities.Connectivity was translated into performance using measurable indicators, providing a structured and consistent approach to assessing real-world user experience, and SGS’s independent and rigorous testing demonstrated that the platform exceeded standard thresholds across all four dimensions:• Connection stability• Bandwidth capacity• Weak-signal recovery capability• Performance under network congestion for key servicesStable connections, efficient data transmission and a responsive user experience distinguished Li Auto’s platform, credibly demonstrating validated high performance under real-world conditions.About SGS Premium Performance MarkThe Premium Performance Mark recognizes real-world user experience validation, reflecting a shift from purely technical specifications such as peak speed. Based on defined testing protocols and quantifiable criteria, it provides a structured approach to performance evaluation and enables manufacturers to communicate validated product performance in a clear and consistent way. Learn more about SGS Performance Marks SGS DIGITAL TRUSTSGS DIGITAL TRUST is a global framework that strengthens and consolidates SGS’ services into a structured and consistent approach to help organizations navigate today’s complex digital trust landscape with confidence. Built on proven expertise, SGS DIGITAL TRUST: Across technologies, services and organizations enables customers to build, demonstrate and sustain trust across the digital ecosystem.

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