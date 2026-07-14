Avadian Credit Union to Open First Branch in Calera, Ala

Avadian will build a new branch in Calera, a rapidly growing community, and expects to open the branch in late 2026.

Being a part of Calera has been on our radar for some time. We’re excited to have the opportunity to serve our members in the area and provide another financial option to the people of Calera.” — Brant Malone

CALERA, AL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birmingham, Ala. – Avadian Credit Union will open its first branch in Calera. The branch will be located at the corner of County Road 304 (Limestone Way) and Beverly Drive and is expected to open in late 2026.“Calera is growing rapidly,” said Brant Malone, President and CEO of Avadian, “and being a part of this community has been on our radar for some time. We’re excited to have the opportunity to serve our members who live in the area and provide another financial option to the people of Calera.”The branch will be a state-of-the-art facility that offers a whole new experience for the community, including a drive-up video-capable ATMPlus+ machine. ATMPlus+ machines allow members to perform transactions plus talk to an Avadian team member on-screen, with hours that extend beyond normal business hours.The branch’s design will provide the technology and space for both quick self-service and assisted transactions, conversations ranging from account maintenance to financial services, online and mobile banking support, and much more.“For the past five years, Avadian has been investing in the communities we serve by creating new, interactive branch experiences in key markets,” said Jeff Skipper, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital Services. “Building this new branch in Calera from the ground up allows us to build off those successes as we reach existing and new members alike.”Avadian Credit Union is a full-service, federally insured financial institution with branches across the state of Alabama. With assets in excess of $1.4 billion, Avadian serves more than 85,000 members with friendly and professional service.Avadian Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that is solely owned by its members. For more information on Avadian Credit Union, visit www.avadiancu.com or call 1.888.AVADIAN (1.888.282.3426). Avadian Credit Union is also on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.###

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