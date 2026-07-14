Landmark Multi-Society Consensus Signals New Era in Occupational Radiation Safety

New recommendations reinforce the evolution of ALARA, while Rampart’s Lead-Free ERPD™ platform helps hospitals implement the next generation of radiation safety

Earlier this year, our team performed Arizona’s first lead-apron-free procedures using the Rampart System, demonstrating that the future envisioned by this document is already here.” — Dr. David Rizik, Lead Author

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rampart, the global leader in enhanced radiation protection devices (ERPD), today welcomed the publication of a landmark multi-society expert consensus statement that calls for a fundamental shift in occupational radiation safety. Published jointly by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI), American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), and Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), the consensus recognizes Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPDs) as a critical and mandatory evolution in protecting healthcare professionals working in fluoroscopy-guided procedures.

The publication marks a significant evolution in ALARA (As Low As Reasonably Achievable), recognizing that today’s technology enables healthcare teams to reduce both occupational radiation exposure and the orthopedic burden associated with heavy lead apparel.

Long before publication of the consensus, Rampart developed the industry’s only Lead-Free ERPD™ platform around these same principles—protecting the entire procedural team through clinically validated lead-free materials that eliminate the burden of lead while integrating seamlessly into clinical workflow.

Today, Rampart’s Lead-Free ERPD™ platform has supported more than 250,000 procedures worldwide, delivering greater than 99% attenuation, 1mm lead-equivalent protection, and zero added weight to clinicians or the patient table. The platform is designed to support the full range of fluoroscopy-guided procedures, including coronary, electrophysiology (EP), endovascular, neuro, and aortic cases, giving care teams consistent protection regardless of procedural specialty.

“For decades, we’ve accepted that protecting ourselves from radiation meant accepting the physical burden of wearing heavy lead aprons,” said Dr. David Rizik, Interventional Cardiologist and Service Line Executive at Banner Health. “This consensus recognizes that better solutions now exist. Earlier this year, our team performed Arizona’s first lead-apron-free procedures using the Rampart System, demonstrating that the future envisioned by this document is already here.”

As the consensus calls on fluoroscopy manufacturers to advance radiation protection through equipment design, Rampart is already collaborating with leading global imaging manufacturers to help integrate enhanced radiation protection into the next generation of interventional suites. These collaborations focus on preserving physician access, maintaining imaging performance without increasing radiation risk to the patient (DAP), and supporting efficient clinical workflows, while supporting fast, low-disruption implementation across a range of interventional suite configurations.

Rampart’s ability to support growing demand is strengthened by its vertically integrated manufacturing model. As the sole manufacturer worldwide of lead-free bismuth acrylic, Rampart produces its proprietary ClearShield® Technology in-house and controls every critical step—from raw materials to finished systems. This enables consistent quality, a 30-day delivery commitment, same-day installation, and a streamlined implementation experience supported by dedicated installation engineers, project managers, and an in-house medical physicist.

“Being the most trusted partner in radiation safety means more than developing innovative technology—it means ensuring healthcare systems can rely on us to deliver that technology with consistent quality, dependable supply, and seamless implementation,” said Tom Livingston, Chief Executive Officer of Rampart. “We’ve invested in proprietary materials, vertically integrated manufacturing, and strategic collaborations with leading imaging manufacturers because we believe the future of radiation safety depends not only on innovation, but on our ability to help health systems confidently implement it at scale.”

“The consensus defines where occupational radiation safety is headed,” said Dr. Bob Foster, Chief Medical Officer at Rampart. “For years, we’ve believed that clinicians shouldn’t have to choose between protecting themselves from radiation and protecting themselves from orthopedic injury. It’s encouraging to see the broader clinical community recognize that better solutions now exist, and we’re excited to help healthcare organizations take the next step.”

For more information, visit www.rampart.com.

ABOUT RAMPART

Rampart is a Birmingham, Alabama–based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety through rigorous clinical evidence. Supported by two randomized controlled trials and peer-reviewed real-world evidence in more than 1,700 procedures across 150+ sites, Rampart’s solutions deliver greater than 99% scatter radiation reduction and are proven to be up to 20x more effective than lead aprons and traditional shields.

Designed with zero pounds of wearable burden and engineered so that it adds no weight to the clinician or the procedure table, Rampart eliminates the orthopedic strain long associated with wearing lead aprons while preserving full procedural freedom. Rampart is the only lead-free enhanced radiation protection device (ERPD) that enables the entire care team to safely Shed the Lead® with protection

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