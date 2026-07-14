Panoramic Views Atop Knob Creek Hill 19 AC and Brick home in Maury County TN

Bidding Starts @ $ 750,000. for 19 beautiful acres and 2170 sq. ft. home.

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estate of Diane and Larry Price

Land and Brick Home Auction: Two Lots Totaling Approximately 19 Acres

Auction Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Starting Bid $750,000

Location: 5522 Arthur Hutcherson Road, Columbia, TN

Selling at Auction — On Site and Online

The estate property of Diane and Larry Price will be offered at auction by Kittrell Real Estate Auction of Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 10:00 AM. This approximately 19-acre property is situated atop the Arthur Hutcherson and Knob Creek hill and offers panoramic views, a 2,173 sq. ft. brick home, and the opportunity to enjoy a property where the Price family made lasting memories.

Property Details: The property consists of two tracts selling together as one lot: Tract 040002.05 includes approximately 11.57 acres at 2251 Arthur Hutcherson Road, Columbia, TN, and Tract 040023.00 includes approximately 7.34 acres at 2255 Arthur Hutcherson Road with the brick home.

The surveyed alternate easement may be used by the house lot, or the current driveway on the 11-acre tract may be used because both parcels will sell together as one lot. The 11-acre tract has a perk approval for a 4- to 5-bedroom home.

Terms and Conditions: The property sells “as is, where is,” with no expressed, written, or implied warranties of any kind except clear title. Buyers are encouraged to complete their own due diligence before the sale, and all bidding indicates acceptance of the auction terms and conditions.10% Buyer’s Premium and 10% down payment in (2) separate checks day of sale

The sale is subject to seller confirmation because this is an estate.

Open House and Bidding: Open house will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and again on the morning of the sale, July 25, beginning at 8:30 AM. Bidding will be available both online and on site.

A catalog of personal property will be available, and any unsold items will sell with the house. An entire storage unit, including its contents, will also sell as one lot which will not go with the house.

For additional terms, conditions, and bidding instructions, visit www.60dayexit.com and open Kittrell Real Estate Auction. For assistance, please contact Jacqueline Kittrell, Broker Auctioneer, at 931-698-3342. License numbers: 230179/2293; Firm 266288.

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