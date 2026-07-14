Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Following the traffic accident in Montenegro, in which one person lost their life and 16 citizens of the Republic of Serbia were injured, the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Podgorica and the Consulate General of the Republic of Serbia in Herceg Novi have been in constant contact with the competent authorities and the families of those affected since first learning of the tragic incident, in order to ensure that our citizens receive all necessary assistance and support.

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