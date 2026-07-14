CHITA to Debut Modern Comfort Lounge Experience at Seattle Art Fair 2026

The furniture brand will create immersive lounge spaces where visitors can pause, recharge, and experience comfort designed for real life.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a modern furniture brand known for stylish, functional pieces designed for everyday living, is excited to announce that it is bringing its “Where Art Finds Modern Comfort” experience to the 2026 Seattle Art Fair , taking place July 23-26 at Lumen Field Event Center.As one of the Pacific Northwest’s leading destinations for modern and contemporary art, the Seattle Art Fair brings together galleries, collectors, artists and cultural audiences for four days of exhibitions and programming. Through its on-site lounge and booth presence, CHITA will introduce fair attendees to furniture that blends residential comfort with modern design.At the fair, CHITA will create two distinct spaces: a warm, residential-inspired VIP Lounge for guests to pause and recharge, and a public-facing booth where attendees can experience the brand’s signature motion comfort firsthand.Featured products will include the Ohana Modular Motion Sofa ( https://bit.ly/3QxpSGX ), one of CHITA’s best-selling sofas. The Ohana Modular Motion Sofa reflects CHITA’s vision of comfort for real-life homes, combining a flexible modular layout with power reclining comfort and family-friendly materials. It features a modular design that can be easily adapted to different room sizes and layouts, power reclining comfort, and performance fabric suited for families with pets and children.The Vinca Power Swivel Recliner ( https://bit.ly/4stmpWD ), one of CHITA’s signature 2026 products, brings adjustable head and lumbar support, smooth swivel-and-glide motion, and a clean silhouette designed to move naturally from nursery spaces to everyday living areas.“Seattle Art Fair is a meaningful setting for CHITA because it brings together people who see design as part of how we live,” says Steve, CEO of CHITA. “With this activation, we want to show that comfort can be thoughtful, modern, and beautifully integrated into real homes. Our goal is to give guests a place to pause, recharge, and experience how furniture can support everyday life without sacrificing style.”CHITA will also offer a limited number of complimentary event tote bags on site while supplies last. Select VIP tickets may be available for media upon request. Each ticket admits two people and provides access to all four days of the fair, including re-entry privileges. Ahead of the fair, CHITA will host a Free VIP Ticket Giveaway through its official website.For CHITA, the fair offers a natural platform to connect modern furniture with the way people experience art, design, and real-life comfort in shared spaces.To learn more about CHITA and its modern furniture collections, visit chitaliving.com.About CHITACHITA is a modern furniture brand with more than two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability are the standard for modern living.

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