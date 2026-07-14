New Book Empowers Ex-Offenders to Break the Cycle of Recidivism Through Education

What helps people beat the cycle of reoffending Discover a path of education, affirmations, and reintegration

Lauren Hubbard’s “How 2 Reverse Recidivism” offers a powerful blueprint for personal transformation, guiding individuals from incarceration to redemption.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, N.Y. — Overcoming the systemic challenges of life after incarceration requires more than just willpower; it demands a fundamental shift in mindset. Published by Spines , " How 2 Reverse Recidivism and Stop Paying the Piper : Positive Affirmations for Cons & Ex-Cons" by Lauren Hubbard a.k.a. "T" (Ed.S., M.Ed.) is a groundbreaking new guide designed to help individuals successfully navigate the transition from the prison system back into society.Lauren Hubbard, holding advanced degrees in education, channels personal experience and profound insight into a narrative of reinvention. The book chronicles a deeply personal journey from the margins of society, through the harsh realities of the penal system, ultimately culminating in a triumphant redemption. Hubbard emphasizes the critical roles of education, discipline, and self-discovery in reshaping one's future. By confronting the immense psychological and societal pressures of breaking free from the prison system, the author provides readers with the tangible tools needed to build resilience and successfully integrate back into their communities.Through a core philosophy centered on learning "How to Outlive the Mountains," Hubbard encourages formerly incarcerated individuals to refuse to let their pasts dictate their futures. The book serves as both a gripping memoir of a soul’s odyssey and an actionable, daily workbook of positive affirmations. It is meticulously tailored to empower those facing the daunting task of re-entry, addressing the stigma, self-doubt, and systemic roadblocks they often encounter. It stands as a testament to the power of a committed desire to better oneself, uplift family, and contribute meaningfully to society. As the book notes, drawing inspiration from the concept of legacy: "The Bridge Between Life and Death, is What we Leave Behind."Key Highlights:- Actionable Strategies: Practical advice and positive affirmations specifically designed for currently and formerly incarcerated individuals.- Educational Foundation: Backed by the author's extensive background in education (Ed.S., M.Ed.), ensuring a structured, effective approach to personal growth.- Inspiring Narrative: A compelling, firsthand account of conquering the odds, showcasing the true power of unwavering determination and reinvention."Reentry isn't just about walking out of a physical cell; it's about liberating your mind from the belief that you are only worth your past mistakes," says Hubbard. "This book is a roadmap for those ready to do the hard work of self-discovery, proving that with education, discipline, and the right mindset, anyone can forge a legacy they are proud to leave behind."“How 2 Reverse Recidivism and Stop Paying the Piper: Positive Affirmations for Cons & Ex-Cons” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorLauren Hubbard a.k.a. "T" (Ed.S., M.Ed.) is a passionate educator, dynamic author, and dedicated advocate for penal reform and rehabilitation. Combining lived experience with high-level academic achievements, Hubbard offers a uniquely qualified perspective on the complexities of the justice system and human psychology. Hubbard dedicates their life to providing marginalized individuals with the practical tools and psychological frameworks necessary to break the cycle of recidivism. Through writing, education, and advocacy, Hubbard's mission is to help others rebuild their lives and leave a positive, lasting legacy for future generations.Book DetailsTitle: How 2 Reverse Recidivism and Stop Paying the Piper: Positive Affirmations for Cons & Ex-ConsAuthor: Lauren Hubbard a.k.a. "T" (Ed.S., M.Ed.)Publisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8904199029Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.