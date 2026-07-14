Dona Maria Jose, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as a Senior Backend Engineer at ClickUp

TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 10 Years of Global Engineering Experience, Technical Leadership, and Mentorship to Build Innovative Products and Create Opportunities for the Next Generation of Women LeadersDallas, Texas — Dona Maria Jose is a Senior Software Engineer with 10 years of experience specializing in backend and full-stack development, scalable backend architecture, API design, and building high-impact, customer-focused technology solutions. With a career spanning fintech, enterprise platforms, and consumer products, she has developed a reputation for combining strong technical expertise with a passion for mentorship, leadership, and empowering others.Dona’s professional journey reflects a global perspective shaped by education, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous growth. She earned her Master’s Degree in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Arlington after beginning her academic journey with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science in India, where she also gained valuable early industry experience. Her transition to the United States allowed her to further expand her technical knowledge, collaborate in diverse environments, and develop a broader understanding of technology’s impact across industries.Throughout her career, Dona has contributed to leading technology organizations, including Visa, Microsoft, Dropbox, Slack, and ClickUp. Her career path has been defined by intentional transitions that allowed her to expand her technical capabilities while taking on increasingly complex challenges.She began her professional journey in fintech at Visa, gaining experience in large-scale systems and enterprise technology. She later transitioned to Microsoft, where she gained valuable end-to-end product development experience by helping build solutions from the ground up. At Dropbox, Dona focused on customer-facing product development and contributed significantly to early-stage development efforts for Dropbox Replay, working across both backend and frontend systems.Her experience at Slack strengthened her expertise in backend systems and real-time architecture, further developing her ability to design and support complex platforms used by millions of users. Today, as a Senior Backend Engineer at ClickUp, Dona thrives in a fast-paced, startup-like environment where she focuses on scalable APIs, core product infrastructure, and solutions that improve user experiences.Dona attributes her success to consistent hard work, dedication, and the strong support system that has surrounded her throughout her journey. She credits her family, husband, mentors, and even her mentees for playing important roles in her professional development. She believes achievement is rarely accomplished alone and that the encouragement, guidance, and perspectives of others have been essential to her growth.One of the most important lessons Dona has learned throughout her career is the importance of speaking up. Earlier in her journey, she experienced moments where she had ideas but hesitated to share them, questioning whether they were valuable enough to voice. On several occasions, she saw someone else share a similar idea shortly afterward and receive recognition for it.When Dona shared this experience with her mentor, she received advice that continues to influence her leadership today: use her voice and share her ideas. Whether an idea feels small or uncertain, Dona believes people should trust their instincts and communicate their perspectives.She now shares that same advice with her mentees, encouraging them to overcome self-doubt and recognize the value of their own contributions. Dona believes that many talented professionals hold themselves back by questioning whether their ideas matter, when speaking up can create meaningful opportunities for innovation, recognition, and career advancement.For young women entering the technology industry, Dona emphasizes the importance of building professional networks early. She believes networking should not begin only when someone needs assistance or reaches a specific career milestone, but should instead be developed intentionally from the beginning.Dona encourages individuals to approach networking with a mindset of contribution rather than simply asking what they can gain. She believes the strongest professional relationships are built through mutual support, shared values, and genuine connection. By helping others and creating meaningful relationships, individuals can build communities that support long-term success.Dedication, accountability, and commitment are values that guide Dona in both her professional and personal life. She believes that when individuals commit to something, they should follow through and take responsibility for their promises. At the same time, she recognizes that unexpected challenges happen and emphasizes the importance of transparency and communication when circumstances change.Beyond her engineering career, Dona is deeply committed to leadership development, mentorship, and creating opportunities for women in technology. She is the creator of Show Your Worth Circles, a cohort-based leadership development program inspired by her mentor Shelmina Abji’s book. The initiative helps women build confidence, communicate their value, and grow intentionally in their careers.The program operates through small, high-impact cohorts of six to seven participants over 10 weeks, creating an environment focused on connection, reflection, and professional development. Following a successful pilot program, Show Your Worth Circles expanded internationally, reaching participants across cities in the United States and globally, including communities in Africa and Bangalore.Dona also contributes her time and expertise to organizations such as AnitaB.org and serves as a Google Women Techmakers Ambassador. Through these roles, she continues to support mentorship initiatives, promote inclusion, and create spaces where women in technology can develop confidence and leadership skills.Through her combination of engineering expertise, global experience, and dedication to empowering others, Dona Maria Jose continues to make a meaningful impact in technology and beyond. Whether building scalable systems, mentoring emerging professionals, or creating pathways for women leaders, she remains committed to innovation, collaboration, and helping others recognize their own worth.Learn More about Dona Maria Jose:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/dona-jose or through her website, https://www.donamj.com/ or LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/donamj/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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