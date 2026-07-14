Legacy Port Huron Paper Names Jean Buckwalter as Senior VP, Commercial Leadership & Executive Enterprise Development

Jean Buckwalter, Senior VP, Commercial Leadership & Executive Enterprise Development, BMI Group Legacy Port Huron Paper Logo

Specialty paper veteran joins as PM8 reaches full production of lightweight specialty grades for food packaging, converting, medical, and industrial customers.

PORT HURON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Port Huron Paper , a BMI Group company, today announced the appointment of Jean Buckwalter as Senior Vice President, Commercial Leadership & Executive Enterprise Development.The appointment comes as PM8, the company's specialty paper machine in Port Huron, Michigan, reaches full production of lightweight specialty grades, the first milestone in the company's growth trajectory. The machine produces machine-glazed (MG) grades, dried against its Yankee cylinder, at up to 186 inches of trim width, serving food packaging, converting, medical, and industrial applications.Buckwalter brings decades of North American specialty paper experience and long-standing relationships with leading converters, food packaging companies, distributors, and specialty paper customers. Her mandate reflects the economics at the center of Legacy's value proposition: converters buy paper by weight but sell finished products by area, and every additional square foot produced from a ton of paper improves yield, lowers material costs, and increases profitability. PM8's lightweight, high-performance grades are engineered to deliver that advantage."Delivering this advantage takes more than a paper machine," said Buckwalter. "It requires an organization focused on engineering differentiated products at scale, delivering reliable supply, and solving customer challenges to improve profitability. That's exactly what BMI is building in Port Huron, and I'm excited to help lead that effort."Buckwalter joins the company's Enterprise Development Group alongside Mark Bessette, Managing Director; Tim Wight, General Manager; Rod Tibboles, Sales and Customer Service Manager; and Bruce Macrone, Senior Sales Account Manager. The group also includes Ryan Anderson, General Manager of BMI's recently acquired Espanola pulp and paper mill, whose experience deepens BMI's pulp and paper expertise."Jean has built her reputation on integrity, responsiveness, and technical collaboration. Bringing her leadership to the team reflects our focus on building a world-class specialty paper organization around experienced people, customer focus, and technical expertise," said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI Group.Jean Buckwalter is available for interviews on specialty paper supply, economics, and enterprise development. Contact: jbuckwalter@bmigroup.caAbout Legacy Port Huron PaperLegacy Port Huron Paper, a BMI Group company, manufactures lightweight specialty papers engineered for strength-to-weight, serving food packaging, converting, medical, and industrial applications from its mill in Port Huron, Michigan. For more information, visit legacypaper.com Media Contact

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