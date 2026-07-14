Wonderfilm Pictures Expands London Rental Offering with Professional VFX, Wireless Video and Stabilisation Equipment

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VFX Array rig vendor and film equipment hire company adds VFX Balls, DJI Ronin 2 gimbal system and Teradek Bolt 6 1500 with CTRL.5 Controller to its inventory

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonderfilm Pictures (wonderfilmpictures.com), one of London's premier VFX array rig vendors and film equipment hire specialists, today announced the expansion of its rental fleet, adding a range of high-demand professional tools to better serve the UK's vibrant film and television production community.

The newly available equipment includes VFX Reference Balls (Chrome and Grey), and the DJI Ronin 2 gimbal system — tools that are increasingly essential on modern productions ranging from independent features and commercials to high-end television drama.

New Additions to the Fleet

VFX Balls. These reference balls are essential to VFX and post-production pipelines. Chrome balls capture a scene’s lighting environment, allowing compositors to match CG elements with real-world lighting. Grey balls provide a reference for colour grading and light matching, ensuring seamless VFX integration. Wonderfilm Pictures is London’s top VFX Ball rental supplier, stocking 50% Grey and 50% Chrome 7”, 9” and 11” balls for hire.

DJI Ronin 2 Gimbal System. The DJI Ronin 2 is a professional-grade 3-axis stabiliser trusted by cinematographers. Supporting payloads up to 13.6 kg, it accommodates cinema cameras and lenses. The rig includes XM2’s Exoskeleton for added strength with heavier camera packages. With omnidirectional movement and a robust build suited to demanding productions, the Ronin 2 delivers smooth footage for Steadicam, vehicle and handheld operation, giving productions flexible access to reliable professional stabilisation.

Teradek Bolt 6 LT 1500 TX/RX (V-Mount) .The Bolt 6 LT 1500 is a zero-delay wireless video transmission ecosystem built for reliability on fast-moving sets. Offering a strong range and rock-solid signal even in congested RF environments, it allows directors, DPs, and clients to view a live, low-latency feed from camera without being tethered to it. The V-Mount-equipped transmitter and receiver pair fits straight into existing power workflows, making it a quick and dependable addition to gimbal, Steadicam, and multi-camera setups.

Teradek CTRL.5 RT and MOTR.S FIZ Kit. The CTRL.5 is a compact, precision wireless lens controler built on Teradek’s RT system, giving focus pullers responsive control over focus, iris and zoom from a safe working distance. Paired with the MOTR.S motors, it provides full remote control of all three lens functions. Its rugged, ergonomic design and fast rigging make it well suited to gimbals, drones, remote heads and conventional camera setups. The system also integrates seamlessly with the Teradek Bolt 6 LT, creating a complete wireless video and lens control solution.

HDRI Capture Kit — Fanotec Nodal Ninja 5 RD16 with Canon R6 Mk II DSLR. Built around the Fanotec Nodal Ninja 5 RD16 panoramic rotator paired with a Canon R6 Mk II camera body, this kit is designed for fast, accurate HDRI lighting capture on location and on set. The RD16 automates precise, repeatable rotation across multiple exposures, allowing VFX and lighting teams to build high-fidelity, full-dynamic-range environment maps for lighting reference and CG integration.

“When I work on big shows, I listen closely to what productions need. VFX reference balls and high-end stabilisation gear are being requested on more and more shoots — from commercials to features. By adding these to our hire catalogue, we’re making it easier for our clients to get everything they need in one place, with the reliability and service they expect from us.”

— Lewis Andrews, Wonderfilm Pictures.

Availability and Booking

All new equipment is available for immediate hire. Wonderfilm offers flexible rental periods to suit productions of all scales, from single-day commercials to long-running features. To enquire about the new equipment or to book, visit www.wonderfilmpictures.com or contact the hire desk directly.

About Wonderfilm Pictures

Wonderfilm Pictures is a London-based film equipment hire company serving the UK film, television, commercial, and digital media industries. With an extensive and growing inventory of professional camera, grip and VFX equipment, the company is committed to providing productions with reliable kit and knowledgeable support. For more information, visit https://wonderfilmpictures.com/film-equipment-hire/ and our dedicated London hires page – https://wonderfilmpictures.com/locations/film-equipment-hire-london/

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