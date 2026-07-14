Influential Women Highlights Carol A. Smock: Executive Director Of TechFluent

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Decades of Technology Expertise, AI Advocacy, and Mentorship to Empower Individuals and Organizations for the Future of WorkCarlsbad, California – Carol A. Smock is a seasoned technology professional and nonprofit leader with more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector, specializing in Microsoft Dynamics CRM, workforce development, training, and digital transformation. Throughout her career, she has combined technical expertise with a passion for education, mentorship, and inclusion, creating opportunities for individuals and organizations to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.Carol began her professional journey in the call and contact center industry during the 1990s, where she focused on integrating legacy systems to help organizations gain a complete view of their customers. As technology evolved, she transitioned into Microsoft Dynamics CRM consulting, spending nearly two decades helping businesses optimize customer relationship management systems, improve digital strategies, and maximize the value of emerging technologies.Her career has been defined by her ability to bridge the gap between technology and people. Carol understands that successful digital transformation is not only about implementing new systems but also about helping individuals adapt, learn, and thrive alongside innovation.Today, Carol serves as the Executive Director of TechFluent, where she leads initiatives designed to create pathways into technology careers for underrepresented communities. Through her leadership, she focuses on workforce development, training, and expanding access to opportunities within the technology industry.At TechFluent, Carol works to ensure that emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, are used to amplify human potential rather than create barriers. She believes technology should be a tool that empowers people, strengthens careers, and helps organizations build more effective and inclusive workplaces.Her work combines technical knowledge, leadership development, and advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion. By providing education and mentorship, Carol helps individuals and organizations navigate rapidly changing technological landscapes while preparing for the future of work.Carol attributes her success to three major influences that have shaped her professional journey. The first and most significant was the mentorship she received early in her career from Kathleen Kelly, the CEO of the company where Carol worked during her early years in the call center industry. Kathleen recognized Carol’s potential, took her under her wing, and helped her develop the skills needed to succeed.Through that mentorship, Carol learned the importance of critical thinking, professionalism, and leadership. She believes the foundation Kathleen helped establish played a major role in shaping the way she approaches challenges, develops solutions, and supports others throughout her career.Carol also credits the values and guidance instilled by her father as another important influence. His advice and perspective have remained a source of direction throughout her professional life, helping her make thoughtful decisions and approach challenges with determination.The third factor Carol identifies as essential to her success is the network of people who have supported her along the way. She believes relationships, mentorship, and encouragement from others have been critical components of her growth. The combination of early guidance, family values, and professional connections has helped shape the leader she is today.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Carol received came from her father, who encouraged her to recognize that progress often requires challenging the status quo. Over time, she refined that lesson into the belief that if you are not willing to challenge things or “rock the boat” occasionally, you may not be creating enough movement.Carol believes meaningful change requires leaders to question existing processes, introduce new ideas, and encourage organizations to evolve. While she does not believe in disruption simply for the sake of disruption, she understands that thoughtful challenges can lead to innovation, improvement, and long-term success.As technology continues to transform industries, Carol believes one of the biggest challenges and opportunities today involves the evolving role of artificial intelligence. She recognizes that many people remain concerned about AI’s impact on jobs and the workforce, but her experience within the Microsoft ecosystem has shown her a different perspective.Carol believes AI is not about replacing people but about enhancing their abilities. She views artificial intelligence as an amplification tool that can help individuals work more efficiently, expand their capabilities, and strengthen their professional roles.A significant part of Carol’s work involves helping leaders and organizations understand this distinction. She focuses on educating others about how AI can support employees, improve productivity, and create new opportunities rather than eliminate them. For Carol, the future of technology lies in combining human creativity and expertise with innovative tools.Diversity, equity, and inclusion are among the most important values guiding Carol’s professional and personal life. She believes there is still meaningful work to be done to ensure individuals from all backgrounds have equal access to opportunities and support. She’s excited to leverage Artificial Intelligence to amplify this initiative through her work.Through her leadership and advocacy, Carol remains committed to helping organizations create more inclusive environments. She believes diverse perspectives strengthen businesses, encourage innovation, and allow teams to better understand and serve the communities they impact.Carol has an intense love for animals and supports organizations that help strengthen the human/animal bond. She has supported animal rescue and shelter organizations throughout her small home community, Nashville, TN, and her current home communities, as well as national organizations that assist families facing financial challenges related to life-saving veterinary care.Her commitment to this cause was reflected through a nonprofit she co-founded, Brown Dog Foundation, which previously provided support for families seeking help with the cost of life-saving veterinary assistance for their pets. During her time in the Animal Welfare community, she served for several years on the Advisory Board of VetBilling.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Carol values meaningful relationships, personal connection, and experiences that bring joy. She enjoys spending time with friends, laughing, being outdoors, and appreciating moments that create lasting memories. She is a member of several Temecula Valley wineries and is deeply committed to supporting local purveyors in pursuit of their dreams and building a strong, local economy. Her love for dogs remains an important part of her life, reflecting her compassion and dedication to causes beyond the technology sector.Through more than three decades of professional experience, Carol A. Smock has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, mentorship, and creating opportunities for others. Whether helping organizations embrace new technology, preparing individuals for future careers, or advocating for inclusion and community support, she continues to make a meaningful impact.Learn More about Carol A. Smock:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/carol-smock Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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