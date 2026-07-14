Influential Women Distinguishes Samreen Malik, MBA, for Advancing Inclusive Leadership in Healthcare Banking

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Vice President at PNC Bank Combines Strategic Financial Expertise, Mentorship, and Advocacy to Empower Teams and Create Meaningful ImpactSamreen Malik, MBA, is a highly accomplished banking executive with more than 20 years of experience across financial services, healthcare banking, and business development. As Senior Vice President, Healthcare Territory Leader at PNC Bank, she has built a distinguished career centered on strategic growth, relationship development, and empowering people to achieve their full potential.Although Samreen began her academic journey as an English major, her professional path led her into banking in 2005, launching a career that would span multiple areas of financial services. Today, she leads healthcare banking sales management across Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, guiding teams focused on expanding relationships, developing business opportunities, and strengthening PNC Bank’s presence within the healthcare sector.In her current role, Samreen is responsible for sales leadership, strategic business development, and growing her team’s network within the healthcare industry. She works closely with healthcare professionals, CPAs, attorneys, and other referral partners to build meaningful connections and identify opportunities that create value for clients and communities.Before joining her current leadership position, Samreen spent approximately 12 years with JPMorgan Chase in branch, mortgage, and business banking. During that time, she played a key role in opening new-build branches, managing operations, strengthening client relationships, and supporting market expansion. Her ability to develop teams, improve processes, and create strong customer experiences became a defining part of her leadership style.Earlier in her career, Samreen gained experience across several industries, including leading a housing organization focused on community collaboration, supporting a small venture finance firm in marketing, and teaching bilingual education in Spanish. While each role provided different professional experiences, the common thread throughout her career has been her focus on people—mentoring others, building relationships, and creating meaningful impact.Samreen is recognized for her ability to drive results while fostering inclusive, high-performing workplaces. She believes successful leadership requires both strategic execution and genuine investment in the growth of others. Her people-first approach has allowed her to build strong teams, develop future leaders, and create environments where individuals feel supported and empowered.A significant part of Samreen’s leadership journey involves advancing women and supporting greater inclusion within professional spaces. At PNC Bank, she actively participates in Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), where she advocates for minority women and other communities. She is also mentoring mid-level career women through her second cohort with the Rutgers Center for Women in Business G.R.O.W. program, helping professionals navigate career growth, leadership development, and advancement opportunities.In addition to her banking expertise, Samreen brings a global perspective to her leadership. She is fluent in Spanish, has working proficiency in French, and is a Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach through the John Maxwell Team. These skills allow her to connect with diverse audiences and further strengthen her ability to inspire, educate, and develop others.Samreen attributes much of her success to the influence of her parents, especially her mother, who shaped her values, independence, and commitment to education. Originally from Pakistan, Samreen’s mother grew up in an environment where further education of women was not encouraged. That is what motivated her to encourage Samreen to pursue learning, become independent, and build a future where she could stand confidently on her own.Samreen embraced that guidance and became the first woman in her family to pursue further education outside of Pakistan. Her dedication to lifelong learning continues to influence her career, and she credits her mother’s love of reading and commitment to personal growth as an important inspiration.She also credits her father’s example as a major influence on her work ethic. Samreen describes him as a hardworking, self-made individual who built a better future for his family after rising from humble beginnings in Pakistan. His determination and perseverance taught her that success requires commitment, discipline, and effort.Those lessons continue to guide Samreen today. She approaches every opportunity with dedication and believes in putting her full heart into everything she does. Her career reflects the values instilled by her parents: resilience, continuous improvement, and a commitment to making a positive difference.The best career advice Samreen has received is the importance of staying focused and continuing to work hard regardless of circumstances. She believes there is no replacement for dedication and effort when building a successful career.Another important lesson that has shaped her approach is the importance of blocking out unnecessary noise. Samreen understands that careers naturally involve both successes and challenges, and she believes maintaining balance is essential. A previous manager encouraged her to remain even-keeled, recognizing difficult moments without being overwhelmed by them and appreciating achievements without becoming distracted by them.For Samreen, change is a constant part of life and professional growth. Remaining grounded, focused, and committed to long-term goals has helped her navigate transitions and continue moving forward throughout her career.For young women entering banking and financial services, Samreen emphasizes the importance of using their voices. She believes women should feel empowered to share their perspectives, advocate for themselves, and pursue opportunities that align with their goals.She encourages women to seek out mentors, sponsors, and supportive professional networks that can help them grow. While hard work and commitment are essential, she also believes women should regularly evaluate their direction and remain intentional about their career decisions.Samreen encourages women not to become complacent or feel limited in their options. By leveraging available resources, building meaningful relationships, and continuing to invest in personal and professional development, women can create opportunities for themselves and contribute to broader organizational success.Looking at the future of her industry, Samreen believes one of the greatest opportunities is increasing the representation of diverse women in senior leadership positions. She believes organizations become stronger when they embrace diverse perspectives, experiences, and ideas.For Samreen, diversity in leadership is about more than representation—it is about creating organizations that are better equipped to understand different viewpoints, make stronger decisions, and continue evolving. She believes diverse teams bring valuable insights that allow businesses to innovate and better serve the communities they support.The values that guide Samreen’s personal and professional life include loyalty, integrity, family, and work ethic. Loyalty is especially meaningful to her because she believes genuine relationships are built through trust and demonstrated commitment. She values having people around her who truly support one another and believes those relationships are essential both personally and professionally.Family remains one of the most important sources of support in Samreen’s life. She feels fortunate to have both of her parents and recognizes their encouragement as a foundation of her success.Integrity is another core value that influences the way Samreen leads. She believes success should never come at the expense of doing what is right. She does not believe in cutting corners or compromising ethical standards to achieve results. Instead, she takes pride in approaching her work with honesty, accountability, and a strong sense of responsibility.Through more than two decades in banking, Samreen Malik continues to demonstrate the power of purpose-driven leadership. By combining financial expertise, relationship-building, mentorship, and advocacy, she continues to create meaningful impact for clients, colleagues, and the next generation of leaders.Learn More about Samreen Malik:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Samreen-Malik Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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