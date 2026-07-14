Luminox Strengthens Navy SEAL Foundation Partnership with New IP Gun Steel Timepiece

Navy SEAL Foundation 3228 - IP Gun XS.3228.NSF - Detailed shot Luminox Light Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminox continues its partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation with the introduction of the new XS.3228.NSF , expanding the collection created in support of the Foundation's mission to serve the Naval Special Warfare community and their families. The latest addition introduces a full IP Gun stainless steel construction, bringing a refined new aesthetic to one of the brand's most established military-inspired collections.Since 2020, Luminox and the Navy SEAL Foundation have worked together through a shared commitment to resilience, service and performance. The partnership reflects the brand's longstanding relationship with the U.S. Navy SEALs while helping raise awareness of the Foundation's work providing immediate and ongoing support to Naval Special Warfare operators, veterans and their families.The XS.3228.NSF builds on that collaboration with a full IP Gun stainless steel case, matching bracelet and unidirectional rotating bezel. The monochromatic finish takes inspiration from the equipment relied upon by military professionals, offering a subtle, low-reflection appearance while introducing a more refined interpretation of Luminox's signature tactical design language.Engineered for demanding environments, the watch features a 43 mm stainless steel case, Swiss Made RONDA 515 quartz movement, screw-down crown and engraved screw-in case back, delivering water resistance to 200 meters (20 ATM). A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the blackout dial, while Luminox Light Technology (LLT) provides constant illumination in any light condition for up to 25 years without requiring external charging or activation. The combination of ice blue and gold LLT tubes enhances visibility while referencing the Navy SEAL Foundation identity."Our partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation represents far more than a product collaboration," said Pierrick Marcoux, Global Product Director at Luminox. "It reflects shared values of resilience, service and unwavering commitment to excellence. The XS.3228.NSF introduces a new expression of the collection with its full IP Gun steel construction while continuing to support and celebrate the important work the Foundation does for the Naval Special Warfare community and their families."As with every Luminox timepiece, the XS.3228.NSF is equipped with the brand's proprietary Luminox Light Technology, ensuring exceptional legibility around the clock. Combined with its robust construction and Swiss Made reliability, the new model continues the performance-driven approach that has defined Luminox for more than three decades.About LuminoxLuminox, the original self-powered luminous watch brand, is the watch of choice for the U.S. Navy SEALs, global outdoor adventure icon Bear Grylls, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk™ stealth jet fighter pilots, elite forces worldwide and professional divers. The Luminox Light Technology (LLT) illumination system i.e., the tiny glass tubes that illuminate the dial and hands, ensure at-a-glance visibility of the time – in fact, they provide a constant glow 24/7, for up to 25 years under any light conditions, with visibility depending on the individual’s eye vision and the color of the tubes. This is why we are calling this terrific feature “Always Visible – Glowing for up to 25 years”. Always Visible, tough, powerful and accurate, Swiss-Made Luminox is the ultimate night vision gear for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers.

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