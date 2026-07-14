Upgames Launches Pandastic, a New Crash-Style Mini Game

Pandastic is Upgames' new crash-style mini game where players must cash out before the panda slips for bigger rewards.

Upgames expands its mini game portfolio with Pandastic, a new crash-style title designed to boost player engagement and operator value.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgames has officially launched Pandastic crash game , the latest addition to its growing portfolio of mini games. Inspired by the popularity of crash-style gameplay, Pandastic combines a distinctive panda-themed concept with fast-paced mechanics designed to deliver an engaging player experience and strong operator performance.In Pandastic, players guide a panda climbing a bamboo stalk as the multiplier continuously increases. The objective is simple: cash out before the panda slips. While the mechanics are easy to understand, every round requires careful timing, creating a balance of accessibility and excitement that appeals to both new and experienced players.The game offers multipliers of up to 10,000x, supports dual betting, allowing two independent wagers in a single round, and includes Auto Bet and Auto Collect features for a more convenient gaming experience. With an RTP ranging between 95% and 96%, Pandastic is designed to encourage repeat play through quick, engaging rounds.Built for seamless integration, Pandastic enables operators to add either the standalone game or the complete Upgames mini game portfolio through a lightweight API. Its straightforward mechanics make it easy to market, while its high replay potential helps drive player engagement across regulated and emerging markets."Pandastic reflects our commitment to expanding the Upgames portfolio with games that combine intuitive gameplay, strong retention potential, and efficient integration for operators," said a spokesperson for Upgames. "As crash-style games continue to perform exceptionally well across global markets, we wanted to introduce a fresh concept that delivers a familiar experience through a distinctive visual identity."The launch further strengthens Upgames' portfolio of mini games, providing operators with another engaging title designed to increase player activity and diversify their gaming offerings.About Upgames Mini-game developer Upgames is focused on creating innovative, high-performing gaming experiences for online casino operators worldwide. Its growing portfolio includes crash games, instant-win titles, and other engaging mini games designed for seamless integration, high player retention, and scalable distribution across regulated and international markets.

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