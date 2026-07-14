New Book 'Game Changers' Offers a Practical, Purpose-Driven Blueprint for the Future of Mobile Health

“Game Changers: Voices from the Front Lines of Mobile Health,” by Travis and Amanda LeFever with Don Yaeger and Jason Cole, published by Advantage Books, is now available. Advantage Books, publisher of “Game Changers: Voices from the Front Lines of Mobile Health” Travis and Amanda LeFever, authors of “Game Changers: Voices from the Front Lines of Mobile Health.”

“Game Changers” is a practical and purpose-driven blueprint for expanding mobile health, restoring trust and bringing care to communities often left behind.

If healthcare is serious about access, we have to stop waiting for people to come to us and start building systems that go to them.” — Travis LeFever

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Mobile Medical Group founders Travis and Amanda LeFever offer a compelling and deeply human look at the future of healthcare access in their new book, “ Game Changers: Voices from the Front Lines of Mobile Health .” Written with Don Yaeger and Jason Cole and published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on their firsthand experience building mobile healthcare infrastructure and working alongside clinicians, health system leaders, policymakers and community health advocates, the LeFevers invite readers to rethink how care is delivered to the people and communities too often left outside the walls of traditional healthcare.In “Game Changers,” Travis and Amanda LeFever weave personal story, operational insight and frontline perspectives to explore how mobile health can restore trust, expand access and bring care directly to hard-to-reach people in hard-to-reach places. From rural communities and farmworker populations to street medicine, dental care and behavioral health, the book highlights the leaders and models proving that healthcare can be both compassionate and sustainable.“This book serves those who serve others,” the LeFevers write.Through stories shaped by loss, service, entrepreneurship and a mission to improve healthcare delivery, “Game Changers” traces the LeFevers’ journey from the founding of Mission Mobile Medical Group in 2020 to their work helping build systems that meet patients where they are. Along the way, they examine the gaps between facility-centered healthcare strategies and the lived realities of people facing transportation barriers, mistrust, cost concerns and limited access to preventive care.More than a business book or healthcare analysis, “Game Changers” serves as a guide for healthcare executives, clinicians, policymakers, employers and community leaders seeking practical ways to improve outcomes while honoring the dignity of the people they serve. The LeFevers make the case that mobile health is not a temporary outreach tool but a scalable infrastructure model capable of helping transform access, rebuild trust and reduce avoidable suffering.“I want more for you than I want from you,” Travis LeFever often says, a principle reflected throughout the book’s call for servant leadership, sustainable innovation and care without walls.Blending lived experience, practical strategy, and voices from the front lines, “Game Changers” challenges readers to reconsider what healthcare could look like when leaders move beyond buildings, bureaucracy, and old assumptions and choose instead to go where people are.About Travis and Amanda LeFever Travis and Amanda LeFever are the founders of Mission Mobile Medical Group , a healthcare infrastructure company that grew from startup to $100 million in revenue in less than five years. After Travis’ father died of a heart attack at 66 in a rural community with limited healthcare access, Travis resolved to live and lead differently. In March 2020, he and Amanda incorporated Mission Mobile Medical Group just as the country shut down because of COVID-19. Since then, the LeFevers have worked alongside street medicine providers, health system executives, federal policymakers and frontline clinicians serving some of the nation’s most vulnerable neighbors. Mission Mobile Medical Group now holds an ARPA-H contract as system integrator for the PARADIGM program, the largest federal mobile health innovation program in history. Travis and Amanda operate the company from North Carolina, where they live with their daughter, London.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.