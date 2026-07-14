Dawson Student's Essay on Dyslexia and Resilience Inspires Students Who Learn Differently

JoJo Radosta, a student at The Alexander Dawson School in Las Vegas, shares a powerful personal essay about overcoming dyslexia, ADHD, and self-doubt.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, Nevada's first Stanford University Challenge Success partner school , has published a moving personal essay by student JoJo Radosta titled "From the Tricycle to High School: Learning to Trust My Own Voice." The piece, featured on the school's official blog, offers an honest and inspiring account of growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, and finding resilience, confidence, and self-belief along the way.In the essay, Radosta reflects on her journey from early childhood at Dawson through middle school, recounting how what began as confusing social dynamics and academic struggles eventually led to a diagnosis of dyslexia and ADHD. Rather than treating the diagnosis as a limitation, Radosta describes it as a moment of clarity, one that helped her understand herself and redirected her energy toward figuring out who she truly was."At first, that realization felt overwhelming. In hindsight, it provided clarity," Radosta writes. "It helped me understand why some things that seemed easy for others required much more effort for me."One of the most impactful experiences Radosta describes is being placed in a class focused on executive-functioning skills during middle school. Though initially uncomfortable about the placement, she credits the class and her teacher, Ms. Freeman, as among the most formative experiences of her school years. The consistent support and belief shown by her teacher became a turning point in building genuine confidence.The essay also addresses one of the most anxiety-inducing academic moments for students with dyslexia: reading aloud in class. Radosta's candid account of navigating fear, embarrassment, and persistent self-doubt resonates with the many students who have faced similar challenges, and her message of eventual empowerment offers tangible hope."I still get nervous sometimes. I still remember the embarrassment of stumbling over words," Radosta writes. "But I can face those moments head-on because I have the resilience I built over years of practice, the support of my family, and teachers who helped me believe in myself before I fully believed in myself."The essay reflects core values at The Alexander Dawson School, particularly its commitment to resilience, student well-being, and personalized learning. As Nevada's first Stanford University Challenge Success partner school, Dawson employs research-based strategies that emphasize academic achievement alongside social-emotional health and a balanced school-life approach, creating learners who are engaged, motivated, and equipped to face real-world challenges.Founded in Las Vegas in 2000, The Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain serves students in Early Childhood through Grade 8 across its 33-acre campus in the Summerlin community. The school's BEAR core values, Belonging, Engagement, Advocacy, and Resilience, are woven throughout every aspect of campus life, from the classroom to extracurricular programming.Radosta's essay closes with a message of solidarity for students who learn differently: "Needing a different path does not mean you are headed to a lesser destination. The challenges you face may shape you, but they do not define you. With perseverance, support, and self-belief, they can become some of your greatest strengths."The full essay is available on The Alexander Dawson School's blog at www.adsrm.org About The Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow MountainThe Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain is an independent private school located on a 33-acre campus in Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada, serving students in Early Childhood through Grade 8. As Nevada's first Stanford University Challenge Success partner school, Dawson uses research-based strategies that promote academic excellence, student well-being, and a healthy school-life balance. The school community is guided by its BEAR core values: Belonging, Engagement, Advocacy, and Resilience.

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