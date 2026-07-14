Nissin Foods USA Announces 2026 Scholarship Winners
Four Students Honored for Academic Excellence and Community Commitment
Scholarships totaling $20,000 were awarded, providing four individual awards of $5,000 each. Three scholarships were awarded to students who live near Nissin Food’s U.S. facilities in Gardena, CA; Lancaster, PA; and Greenville, SC. The Nissin Family Scholarship was awarded to the child of a Nissin employee.
This year’s recipients are:
Kaitlyn Young – Lancaster, PA
Kaitlyn will be attending Northeastern University this fall to major in Data Science. She aspires to a career in professional motorsports, expanding on her passions for computers, numbers, and statistics.
Sharon Antony – Greenville, SC
Sharon is attending the University of Georgia to major in Cellular Biology. Following her undergraduate studies, her goal is to attend medical school with a focus on treatments for neurodegenerative and developmental diseases.
Chloe Lam – Gardena, CA
Chloe is headed to Purdue University in the fall to pursue a major in Psychology and Psychological Sciences. She is passionate about seeking a career that allows her to give back to communities.
Asia Durham – Gardena, CA – Nissin Family Scholarship
Asia is the daughter of Nicole James, Human Resources Manager at Nissin Foods Greenville. She will be attending Drexel University to study Biomedical Engineering, expanding on her interests in STEM and healthcare.
Nissin’s Vice President of Communications, Eric Gruneisen, celebrated this year’s impressive winners, saying, “Congratulations to Kaitlyn Young, Sharon Antony, Chloe Lam, and Asia Durham on being selected as our 2026 Nissin Food Good Neighbor Scholarship recipients. These exceptional students have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service to their communities. We are proud to support them as they pursue their educational goals and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the future.”
The Good Neighbor Scholarship is part of Nissin’s broader mission to nourish the lives of the people and places it serves. More information is available at nissingoodneighbor.com.
About Nissin Foods
Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, the inventor of the first instant ramen noodle. Founded on the belief that “peace will come to the world when there is enough food,” the company began U.S. operations in 1970. Today, Nissin Foods USA offers a wide range of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry, and Hot & Spicy Fire Wok. Committed to taste, convenience, and quality, Nissin continues to innovate while supporting the communities it serves.
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Eric Gruneisen
Nissin Foods USA
+1 310-807-9664
email us here
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