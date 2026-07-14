Echo Base Expands Investment Leadership Ahead of Anticipated Wave of Crypto Distress and Industry Consolidation

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echo Base , a privately funded special situations investment platform focused on distressed investing, restructurings and complex opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Marcus Leanos as Partner, Investments. The appointment comes as the firm positions for what it believes will be a protracted period of restructuring activity, distressed asset sales, liability management transactions, and industry consolidation across the digital asset sector.In his role, Leanos will focus on distressed acquisitions, restructurings, bankruptcies, rescue financings, and other tactical opportunities arising from the market dislocation. He will play a central role in the full transaction lifecycle, including target identification, due diligence, deal structuring, execution, and monetization strategy.Leanos brings more than a decade of experience across investing and capital markets, spanning digital assets and private market investments. He is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of MJL Capital, a directional long/short hedge fund in the digital asset space, primarily focused on liquid crypto opportunities. Previously, he worked across financial institution investments at EJF Capital.At Echo Base, he will work closely with the firm's leadership team to shape capital allocation strategy and further expand the platform's ability to identify, underwrite, acquire and monetize opportunities across the digital asset ecosystem. Roshan Dharia , CEO and Founder of Echo Base, said, “While the industry has matured, many businesses across the ecosystem continue to operate with fragile capital structures, limited access to financing, and business models that remain highly sensitive to market cycles. We believe the next several years will produce a meaningful increase in restructurings, recapitalizations, distressed asset sales, and strategic consolidation. Marcus joins Echo Base at a time when the opportunity set is expanding, and his experience strengthens our ability to underwrite complexity and execute across situations where capital, legal, and operational challenges intersect.”Marcus Leanos, Partner, Investments at Echo Base, said, “As digital asset markets continue to mature, the opportunity set is increasingly shifting toward situations that demand sophisticated underwriting, thoughtful structuring, and a long-term perspective. We believe the next phase of the industry's evolution will create a growing number of opportunities arising from restructurings, recapitalizations, industry consolidation, and other complex situations. Echo Base has established a differentiated approach to navigating complexity and identifying value where others may see uncertainty. I am excited to join the firm at this stage of its evolution and contribute to the continued growth of a platform built to operate effectively in some of the market’s most challenging and consequential situations.”Leanos' appointment reflects Echo Base's view that the digital asset industry is entering a period of increased restructuring activity and consolidation. The firm continues to invest in the talent and capabilities necessary to identify, acquire, and monetize complex opportunities created by market dislocation and evolving industry dynamics.For more information, visit eb.global or contact inquiries@eb.global.

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