Amy Dean, LMFT-S, Recognized By Influential Women, Serves As Founder Of Lake Conroe Counseling Center

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Builds a Practice Centered on Connection, Cultural Understanding, and Sustainable Support for Clinicians and ClientsAmy Dean, LMFT-S, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Founder of Lake Conroe Counseling Center, has dedicated her career to helping individuals and families navigate life transitions, grief, identity, and emotional challenges through compassionate, relationship-focused care. Named an Influential Woman of 2026, Amy has built a practice that reflects her belief that healing begins with connection, trust, and the experience of being truly understood.Established in 2017 in Montgomery, Texas, Lake Conroe Counseling Center was created after Amy returned to the United States following nearly two decades of living abroad across Asia, South America, and the Caribbean. Her international experiences shaped not only her personal journey but also her clinical perspective, giving her a unique understanding of displacement, cultural identity, belonging, and the challenges that come with navigating unfamiliar environments.Amy’s path into mental health began when she earned her Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy from Pepperdine University in 1994. She began her career as an associate therapist in California before relocating overseas as a trailing spouse. During her years abroad, Amy raised her son internationally, volunteered within diverse communities, and maintained her California license while continuing her professional development. During that time abroad, Amy made a brief return to the United States to complete the requirements for her full clinical licensure before heading back overseas. The experience of living across cultures, adapting to new communities, and learning how people create connection despite differences provided her with invaluable insight that extended far beyond traditional clinical training.After her son graduated from high school in 2016, Amy returned to the United States and began the process of meeting Texas licensure requirements. She then took on the challenge of building Lake Conroe Counseling Center from the ground up in her 50s. What began as a new practice venture has grown into a respected mental health provider serving clients across the lifespan.Today, Lake Conroe Counseling Center is one of the few practices in the area offering insurance-accepting play therapy, providing accessible care across the lifespan, from early childhood through the senior years, including Medicare clients, with specialized providers for young children through play therapy. Amy specializes in childhood grief, Third Culture Kids—children raised outside their parents’ passport country—and challenges related to repatriation and cross-cultural identity.Through her clinical work, Amy helps clients navigate experiences involving change, loss, transitions, and belonging. Her own life experiences allow her to connect with individuals facing similar challenges and provide support grounded in both professional expertise and personal understanding.Beyond her work with clients, Amy serves as a supervisor, mentoring the next generation of therapists with a focus on professional development, ethical practice, and building sustainable careers in mental health. She is committed to creating an environment where clinicians can grow, receive support, and provide high-quality care without sacrificing their own well-being.Amy attributes her success to her willingness to begin again and her refusal to wait for perfect circumstances. Throughout her life and career, she has repeatedly rebuilt from scratch—adjusting to new countries, new communities, and eventually creating a new practice in a new state later in life. Through every transition, she has relied on clarity of purpose to guide her decisions.She also credits the people around her as an important part of her success. Amy has always believed that taking care of a team creates the foundation for everything else. Building a practice where skilled clinicians want to work and where clients can recognize the difference in the quality of care has been one of her greatest professional accomplishments.Amy also recognizes that success has come through learning difficult lessons. For many years, she was a stronger therapist than she was a business owner. Understanding that distinction, acknowledging where she needed support, and becoming willing to ask for help allowed her to grow as both a leader and an entrepreneur.One of the most important lessons that has shaped Amy’s career is the belief that relationships heal. While mental health professionals are trained in techniques, therapeutic approaches, and evidence-based interventions, Amy believes the most powerful component of therapy is the relationship itself. The experience of being seen, heard, and understood by another person is what creates meaningful change.This belief influences both Amy’s clinical approach and her leadership style. She prioritizes the therapeutic relationship in every interaction and invests deeply in supporting her clinicians because she understands that therapists must feel supported to be fully present for their clients.After nearly 20 years living in places where she often did not share a common language with the people around her, Amy learned that connection does not always depend on words. Instead, she believes connection comes from showing up, listening, and creating trust. That lesson continues to influence how she approaches therapy, leadership, and relationships.For women entering the mental health profession, Amy encourages them to understand the business side of the field early in their careers. While she considers herself a strong clinician and leader, she acknowledges that business ownership required a different skill set and involved a significant learning curve.She believes many graduate programs prepare clinicians to provide excellent care but do not teach the practical aspects of running a sustainable practice. Because of this, Amy encourages emerging professionals to seek mentors, participate in consultation groups, and build strong professional networks.Amy also promotes an abundance mindset among mental health professionals. She does not view other therapists as competitors because she believes the need for mental health services is far greater than what any individual provider can address. Instead, she believes professionals can support one another and work together to expand access to care.She also emphasizes the importance of self-care. Mental health professionals carry the experiences and emotions of the individuals they serve, and without personal support systems, the work can become overwhelming. Amy believes clinicians must prioritize their own well-being so they can continue providing effective support to others.As the mental health field continues to evolve, Amy believes it is facing significant challenges and opportunities. Through her leadership of a group practice, she sees increasing demand for services alongside a workforce that is struggling to meet that need. Clinician burnout has become a major concern, and Amy believes certain insurance structures contribute to the pressures professionals experience.She notes that insurance requirements often create additional administrative responsibilities, shorter appointment structures, and challenges related to reimbursement. Amy believes many skilled clinicians are leaving insurance-based practices not because they lack dedication, but because maintaining a sustainable practice has become increasingly difficult.Despite these challenges, Amy remains committed to accepting insurance because she believes access to care matters. She understands that many individuals and families depend on insurance as their only option for receiving mental health support. Rather than stepping away from the system, she has chosen to advocate from within by carefully selecting insurance partnerships, supporting better reimbursement practices, and building a sustainable model that allows her practice to continue serving the community.Relationships remain at the center of everything Amy does. She believes people heal through connection and strives to reflect that belief in how she supports clients, leads her team, and engages with her community.Authenticity is another core value guiding Amy’s work. She believes people build trust when leaders and professionals are willing to be honest about challenges and limitations rather than presenting an unrealistic image of perfection. Whether in the therapy room or as a practice owner, she believes being genuine creates stronger relationships.Amy is also deeply committed to access and equity in mental health care. She believes everyone deserves meaningful support regardless of financial circumstances, and this belief has influenced many of the difficult decisions she has made as a business owner. For Amy, staying aligned with her purpose is more important than simply following the easiest path.Growth continues to be a priority in Amy’s personal and professional life. She remains committed to learning, to developing her clinicians, and to strengthening the practice she has built. For Amy, curiosity and continued growth aren’t tied to a career stage — she believes they’re what keep any therapist or leader effective, year after year.Finally, Amy believes in abundance and collaboration. She believes there is enough need in the world for professionals to create meaningful impact without competing against one another. Her approach has always been to build alongside colleagues, foster supportive relationships, and contribute to a stronger mental health community.Through Lake Conroe Counseling Center, Amy Dean continues to lead with a staff-first philosophy, creating an environment where clinicians feel supported and clients receive thoughtful, personalized care. Her dedication to connection, accessibility, and relationship-based healing continues to make a lasting impact on the individuals and families she serves.Learn More about Amy Dean:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Amy-Dean , her profile on Lake Conroe Counseling Center, https://lakeconroecounseling.com/about/ , on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/amy-dean-a50d3/ , or on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567764837117 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.