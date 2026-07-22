Cotality’s INTRConnect Europe 2026 to showcase Intelligence Beyond Bounds® across the property ecosystem

The fourth annual summit unites insurance, housing, restoration & retrofit leaders to improve the property lifecycle using data, workflows, and tech

INTRConnect Europe 2026 is where leaders see how data, technology, and collaboration enable better decisions — optimising performance and improving the experience for everyone who depends on property” — Michael Porter, SVP, International Insurance Solutions, Cotality

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cotality™ UK (formerly CoreLogic), the data-driven technology company that connects the property ecosystem, today announced INTRConnect™ Europe 2026, its flagship event for the UK’s property professionals. The summit takes place at The Vox, Birmingham, on Tuesday, 29 September 2026.Reflecting the growing importance of cross-sector collaboration, the summit unites professionals from the UK’s major insurers and the insurance supply chain for the first time this year with other key representatives of the UK property sector including energy retrofit contractors, housing associations, the private rental sector, and social housing leaders.This year’s theme, Intelligence Beyond Bounds, empowers attendees to interpret information, unlock insight, and drive action across a home’s entire lifecycle, from insurance claims and reinstatement to retrofit and compliance. This approach targets the shared industry goal of driving efficiency while minimising disruption for policyholders and residents alike.Sessions will show how Cotality’s latest innovations in Seamless Workflows, Cognitive Imagery, Interoperability, and Sustainability help organisations make faster, better-informed decisions.The agenda spans three breakout streams:- Property insurance: candid, peer-level debates on AI maturity with senior executives from the UK’s leading insurers, plus a critical cross-examination of regulatory expectations around Consumer Duty- Property restoration: masterclasses on business performance optimisation and unlocking hidden capacity through automation, plus a strategic blueprint for adopting energy-efficiency and modern sustainability workflows- Retrofit and social housing: practical sessions on improving resident outcomes while managing climate risk, retrofit delivery, compliance, funding pressures, and digital execution across housing portfoliosThe day also features an inspiring guest keynote, networking opportunities, a signature afterparty, and an interactive industry exhibition.Michael Porter, Senior Vice President of International Insurance Solutions at Cotality, said: “Across insurance, restoration, and housing, teams are under pressure to do more with less and to move faster. INTRConnect Europe 2026 is where leaders see how data-driven technology and collaboration turn that pressure into quicker, better decisions — optimising business performance and improving the experience for everyone who depends on a property.”Registrations are open now, with a 20% discount on group bookings of five tickets. To explore the agenda and register, visit the INTRConnect Europe 2026 website The 2026 summit builds on the momentum of 2025, when more than 400 professionals and 29 expert speakers met across three breakout streams. Watch the INTRConnect Europe 2025 recap video to see why attendees call INTRConnect unmissable.About Cotality UKCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across the property ecosystem to enable industry professionals to surpass their ambitions and impact society. With billions of real-time data signals across the lifecycle of a property, Cotality helps agents, insurers, contractors, risk management professionals, lenders, carriers, and innovators uncover risk and opportunity with greater clarity. Learn more at www.cotality.com Media ContactJana Rindler, Cotality

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