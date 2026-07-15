SOMA & SAGE LAUNCHES BURLINGTON WORKPLACE WELLNESS INITIATIVE COMBINING FUNCTIONAL MOBILITY AND SOMATICS

Soma and Sage Logo Alicia and Faith, Founders Soma and Sage Gatherings

Soma & Sage, a North Carolina-based wellness brand, announced its official launch in the corporate and institutional wellness sector in the Burlington region.

Modern workplace wellness demands more than passive benefits; it requires proactive physical and neurological maintenance” — Faith Ellis, Chief Creative Officer of Soma & Sage.

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soma & Sage, an innovative North Carolina-based wellness brand, today announced its official launch into the corporate and institutional wellness sector within the Greater Burlington region. The company introduces an integrated health framework specifically engineered for modern workforce environments, combining certified Functional Range Conditioning (FRC) with somatic nervous system regulation.As regional corporations face rising employee burnout and health-related absenteeism, Soma & Sage addresses these operational challenges directly at the institutional level. The brand delivers science-backed, premium on-site programming designed to mitigate physical stagnation and chronic workplace stress, providing local organizations with an actionable solution to enhance employee retention and corporate culture."Modern workplace wellness demands more than passive benefits; it requires proactive physical and neurological maintenance," said Faith Ellis, Chief Creative Officer of Soma & Sage. "By introducing somatic breathwork and functional joint mobility directly to Burlington-area institutions, we are equipping organizations with the tools to build physical resilience and active stress management into their daily operations."Soma & Sage’s institutional service portfolio focuses on two primary pillars:Somatic & Nervous System Regulation: Structured sessions led by Alicia, COO and Somatic Lead, utilizing targeted somatic breathwork to lower cortisol levels, alleviate workplace anxiety, and restore neurological balance.Functional Mobility Training: Movement interventions built on Functional Range Conditioning (FRC) principles, focusing on joint longevity, expanded active range of motion, and the reversal of postural strain caused by sedentary desk environments.To demonstrate the efficacy of this combined approach, Soma & Sage will host a series of corporate workshops and private beta sessions beginning in September 2026. These foundational sessions will allow regional business leaders and institutional administrators to evaluate the programming ahead of the brand's larger scale mobile deployment.Corporate consultations, institutional program booking, and registration requests for the upcoming September sessions can be submitted directly through the company’s website at https://www.somaandsagenc.com/

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