Google-Funded Report Calls on Policymakers to Reframe K–12 AI Policy

Expert panel member Patrick Whipple (Left) from Genesee Valley BOCES and convening speaker Roger Rosen (Right) from the Allison-Rosen Foundation discuss one of the Rochester Provocations with educators.

TeachingAbout.AI report from Genesee Valley BOCES turns Rochester Provocations into agenda for superintendents, boards, state ed. depts., and elected officials.

LE ROY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The School Library System of Genesee Valley BOCES today released Reframing K–12 AI Policy , a report urging educational policymakers to stop treating artificial intelligence as a technology purchasing decision and start treating it as an instructional one. The report grows out of the Rochester Provocations, eight deliberately uncomfortable statements produced in December 2025 when the TeachingAbout.AI project convened school librarians, instructional leaders, university researchers, and AI experts in Rochester, New York. This report extends the work of the TeachingAbout.AI K-12 Field Report released last month.The report’s central argument is that the deepest issues AI raises in schools—assessment validity, educator preparation, the protection of human teaching, and the safety of consumer AI products marketed to minors—are old, unresolved problems that AI has made impossible to ignore. AI is the catalyst, not the cause. With thirty-five states having issued formal AI guidance, the report warns that most policy still prescribes procurement like AI detection subscriptions, tutoring platforms, and policy templates as answers to questions that are not procurement questions.The time is right for the changes described in this report. “Because of the hype, we have an opportunity to make productive use of this fear and guide some of the changes we’ve known for a very long time could be good. Let’s use it as that extra little push,” said Christopher Harris, Ed.D., project lead and Director of Libraries/Digital Learning Services at Genesee Valley BOCES.The report also takes direct aim at the most-purchased district response: AI detection software. “Companies keep telling me they’ve figured out how to make AI detection work. They haven’t. They keep selling it as the thing that lets us get back to business as usual, but nothing like that works,” said Thomas Corbin, Research Fellow at the Centre for Research in Assessment and Digital Learning (CRADLE) at Deakin University. In place of detection, the report recommends structural assessment redesign that makes student thinking visible. Assessment researcher Thomas R. Guskey, Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky, noted that the reforms the report calls for long predate generative AI: “We have known about this for a long time. People kept saying, ‘Well, Tom, we’ve come so far,’ but a hundred years later, we hadn’t.”Across its eight chapters, the report makes three cross-cutting recommendations: name the certified school librarian explicitly in AI policy, guidance, and funding; fund teacher time for redesign rather than tool procurement; and treat consumer AI products marketed to minors as a public-health matter, extending social-media safety frameworks to AI chatbots. Each chapter closes with concrete actions for superintendents, boards of education, state departments of education, and state and federal elected officials.Reframing K–12 AI Policy and its companion report for the K–12 field are available free of charge at teachingabout.ai under a Creative Commons BY 4.0 license. The TeachingAbout.AI project is funded by Google.About the School Library System of Genesee Valley BOCESEstablished by Commissioner’s Regulations in 1985, the School Library System of Genesee Valley BOCES is a state-funded program dedicated to improving the libraries of the region’s 22 districts and non-public schools. Through cutting-edge web development, professional support, and the facilitation of resource sharing, the SLS provides mission-critical support for libraries and classrooms, and its programs have been recognized nationally as exemplars of the next generation of library services.

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