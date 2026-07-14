Luminox Expands Pacific Diver Chronograph 3140 Series with Two New Colourways

Pacific Diver Chronograph 3140 Series Forest Green dial Luminox Light Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luminox introduces two new additions to its Pacific Diver Chronograph 3140 Series with the launch of Forest Green and Graphite Grey. Inspired by natural landscapes beyond the ocean, the new colorways expand one of the brand's most popular collections while maintaining the rugged performance and Swiss Made reliability that define the Pacific Diver line.Originally inspired by the Pacific Ocean, the collection now takes influence from a broader range of outdoor environments. Forest Green reflects the richness of dense woodland, while Graphite Grey draws inspiration from the textures and tones of mountainous terrain. Together, the new models offer a versatile aesthetic suited to both outdoor pursuits and everyday wear.Both timepieces feature the IP black stainless steel case first introduced on the Pacific Diver 3120 Black Steel Series. Combined with a lightweight CARBONOX™ unidirectional rotating bezel, the construction offers excellent durability, enhanced scratch resistance and the tactical appearance that has become a signature of the Pacific Diver collection.Powered by the Swiss Made RONDA Z60 quartz chronograph movement, each watch delivers professional-grade functionality with a chronograph, date display, 200 meters (20 ATM) of water resistance, a screw-down crown and sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. Green and Graphite Grey EPDM rubber cut-to-fit straps complete the design, offering comfort and security for active use.Visibility remains a defining feature of every Luminox timepiece. Both models incorporate the brand's proprietary Luminox Light Technology (LLT), providing constant illumination in any light condition for up to 25 years without requiring external charging or activation."The Pacific Diver has become one of the most versatile collections in the Luminox range because it combines professional dive watch performance with everyday wearability," said Pierrick Marcoux, Global Product Director at Luminox. "With Forest Green and Graphite Grey, we wanted to extend the collection beyond its ocean heritage by taking inspiration from landscapes where many of our customers spend their time exploring. The result is two new colorways that feel equally at home underwater, on the trail or in everyday life."Designed for demanding environments without compromising everyday comfort, the latest Pacific Diver Chronograph 3140 models continue Luminox's commitment to building Swiss Made watches trusted by military professionals, first responders, outdoor adventurers and explorers around the world.About LuminoxLuminox, the original self-powered luminous watch brand, is the watch of choice for the U.S. Navy SEALs, global outdoor adventure icon Bear Grylls, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk™ stealth jet fighter pilots, elite forces worldwide and professional divers. The Luminox Light Technology (LLT) illumination system i.e., the tiny glass tubes that illuminate the dial and hands, ensure at-a-glance visibility of the time – in fact, they provide a constant glow 24/7, for up to 25 years under any light conditions, with visibility depending on the individual’s eye vision and the color of the tubes. This is why we are calling this terrific feature “Always Visible – Glowing for up to 25 years”. Always Visible, tough, powerful and accurate, Swiss-Made Luminox is the ultimate night vision gear for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers.

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