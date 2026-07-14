MDM Hotel Group Appoints Charlene Conill as Corporate Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Veteran hospitality and luxury marketing executive returns to lead brand communications across MDM's full portfolio of Miami properties

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDM Hotel Group, the Miami-based hospitality company behind some of South Florida's most iconic luxury properties, announced the appointment of Charlene Conill as Corporate Director of Marketing and Public Relations.In this role, Conill serves as the senior marketing and communications leader across MDM's full portfolio, which includes the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, Hotel Beaux Arts Miami – an Autograph Collection Hotel – the JW Marriott Miami, Miami Marriott Dadeland, and Courtyard Miami Dadeland.Conill's appointment marks a full-circle moment for both the executive and the company. She previously served as Marketing and PR Manager for MDM Hotel Group for more than a decade, helping to establish and grow the brand profiles of these same properties during a formative period for Miami's downtown hospitality market. Part of the pre-opening team of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami and Hotel Beaux Arts Miami in 2010, she now returns in an elevated capacity to lead the company's marketing vision at a time of continued investment and growth across the portfolio."Charlene brings something rare to this role: deep institutional knowledge of our properties combined with a decade of experience working across industries at the highest levels of marketing and communications," said Florencia Tabeni, COO of MDM Hotel Group. "Her understanding of what makes each of our hotels distinct – and what unites them –makes her uniquely equipped to build on the momentum we have."Between her two tenures at MDM Hotel Group, Conill built an impressive and diverse career that spans luxury real estate, architecture, and brand development. She served as Director of Marketing, Communications and Business Development at R.J. Heisenbottle Architects, PA, a respected Coral Gables firm specializing in architecture, planning, and historic preservation. Prior to that, she held the role of Luxury Markets Manager at Coldwell Banker Realty – Florida, where she championed the company's Global Luxury brand program, developed and taught luxury marketing curriculum to real estate professionals statewide, and shaped marketing strategy for high-end listings across the Florida market."I have a deep affection for these properties and for the team that brings them to life every day," said Conill. "MDM has always stood for something distinctive in Miami's hospitality landscape, a genuine commitment to quality and community. I'm honored to step into this role and to help tell that story across every platform and audience we serve."Conill's scope in her new role encompasses marketing strategy, public relations, brand management, social media, and communications across all five properties in the MDM portfolio, with oversight of both property-level and corporate-level initiatives.###About MDM Hotel Group Founded in 1990, MDM Group has consistently pursued a vision to elevate underserved urban markets by introducing the highest quality amenities and world-class brands. The company has played a pivotal role in transforming key areas of Miami, including the neighborhood surrounding Dadeland Mall, the Brickell Avenue corridor, and the city's downtown core. MDM Hotel Group manages five premium Marriott-branded properties in Miami-Dade County, anchored by the award-winning JW Marriott Marquis Miami — a 41-story landmark in Downtown Miami featuring 357 guestrooms, 80,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and the acclaimed Boulud Sud Miami restaurant. For more information, visit www.mdmusa.com

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